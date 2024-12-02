KSU Salina Creates Technical Writing Course

Kansas State University Salina’s professional education and outreach is launching a technical writing program for those looking to advance their careers and professional knowledge.

Technical writing courses equip learners with the comprehensive skills to convey complex information clearly and concisely. The program features six 4-week modules, most of which are asynchronous. The topics include Simplified Technical English, Standard Technical English, fundamentals of technical writing, advanced technical writing, document design, technical editing and writing for oral communication.

The technical writing program is designed for participants to gain or perfect a skillset that will help them excel in a high-demand field.

Participants in the program must first complete either the Simplified Technical English course or the Standard Technical English course. They will be able to choose the order and pace in which they take the rest of the modules.

Instructing the courses for K-State Salina are Rick Cordes and Jessica Hylton, both of whom have extensive writing experience in industry. Cordes is an experienced manager of product training at L3Harris , an American technology company; while Hylton holds a doctorate in creative writing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a published author. Hylton also instructs writing and English classes at K-State Salina.

“Technical writers are an integral part of a product’s success,” said Lisa Shappee, professor and director for the Center of Academic and Learning Innovation at K-State Salina. “The technical writing courses will help learners master essential writing techniques and build a pathway to an in-demand career. Offered through K-State Salina’s professional education and outreach, we are committed to offering professional education and training that extend beyond the campus’s academic offerings to upskill the residents of our state and region.”

