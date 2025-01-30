KSU Online Degrees Among Best in Nation

Kansas State University continues to receive recognition for innovative learning by providing access to in-demand, high-quality degrees through its online offerings. By delivering a world-class education to individuals from diverse backgrounds, K-State is setting the standard for inspiring learning, creativity, discovery and engagement, positively impacting society and transforming lives in Kansas and around the world.

K-State’s online programs were recognized for excellence in 10 categories in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 Best Online Programs Rankings, with most of these achieving the highest rank in Kansas. were recognized for excellence in 10 categories inwith most of these achieving the highest rank in Kansas.

educational needs of veterans , K-State earned its place among the top universities in the nation. K-State distinguished itself among more than 1,700 online bachelor’s and master’s programs evaluated by U.S. News & World Report. Excelling in areas such as program effectiveness, student engagement, faculty qualifications and student services, as well as demonstrating a strong commitment to meeting the, K-State earned its place among the top universities in the nation.

Next-Gen K-State strategic plan ,” said K-State Provost and Executive Vice President Jesse Perez Mendez. “We look forward to developing and evolving our online offerings to expand postsecondary access within the state and beyond.” “K-State’s online programs nimbly and proactively meeting the needs of learners is an imperative of our,” said K-State Provost and Executive Vice President Jesse Perez Mendez. “We look forward to developing and evolving our online offerings to expand postsecondary access within the state and beyond.”

Personalized learning

Since becoming the nation’s first operational land-grant university in 1863, K-State has been committed to providing access to a practical, high-quality education for all. In its dedication to fostering an inclusive and welcoming environment both on and off campus, K-State encourages students to take intellectual risks and supports them throughout their educational journeys.

Ashley Duval, a 41-year-old elementary school teacher living in southeastern Oklahoma, knew K-State was the right choice for her after comparing the available courses in the degree program with those at her local colleges.

“This program allowed me to be a wife, a mom, a full-time teacher and a beef cow operation owner, all while completing not only my bachelor’s degree … but my master’s degree in special education also,” Duval said. “I have enjoyed the college and professors so much that I am furthering my education to become a reading specialist and considering my doctorate degree through K-State. I have met many professors who have become lifelong mentors and friends who have greatly impacted not only myself but my career as a teacher.”

K-State offers more than 150 online degree options taught by the same faculty teaching on-campus programs. With flexible schedules and strong academic support services, K-State’s online degrees are a great option for those who are balancing work, family and other commitments.

Supported by dedicated course coordinators, K-State online programs incorporate new technologies and innovative teaching strategies to enhance student learning experiences and success.

The complete list of K-State’s U.S. News & World Report program rankings for 2025 includes:

• Online bachelor’s programs — No. 66 nationally, No. 35 for veterans.

• Online bachelor’s programs in business — No. 22 nationally.

• Online MBA programs — No. 20 nationally, No. 17 for veterans.

• Online master’s programs in business, excluding MBA — No. 24 nationally.

• Online master’s in education — No. 20 nationally, No. 9 for veterans.

• Online master’s in engineering — No. 36 nationally.

• Online master’s in special education — No. 14 nationally.

Enrolling in a K-State online program was an easy choice for Theresa Penrod, an active-duty officer with the U.S. Army.

“I chose the professional online MBA program because of K-State’s reputation for being flexible with unpredictable military requirements,” Penrod said. “The faculty and staff helped me navigate academic requirements while deployed to the Republic of Korea and moving to Fort Leavenworth. It is clear how well-versed the faculty and staff are in veteran and military affairs.”

professional online MBA program ‘s international experience. In May 2024, Penrod and her spouse took a cooking class in Lisbon, Portugal, an opportunity made possible by the‘s international experience.

“As an Army officer, I can apply the insights gained from my experience with K-State to my interactions with foreign partners and allies,” she says, “It gave me a broader appreciation for the impact of the global market on international relations.”

K-State’s online Professional Master of Business Administration program is ranked No. 20 nationally and No. 17 for veterans. The online coursework incorporates examples from students’ professional experiences, providing a true career advantage. Additionally, the College of Business Administration is among less than 5% of institutions worldwide that hold the prestigious accreditation from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

“Family means more at K-State,” said Danny Callahan, a December 2024 graduate from the online Professional Master of Business Administration program. “The professional MBA online program has meant a lot to me, not only because I have a B.S. in biology from K-State but also because it has taught me so much more about business that I can apply to my career at United Airlines. I’ve made lifelong friends along the way who are now part of my family.”