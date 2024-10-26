KSHSAA Football Playoff Pairings Announced

Below is a complete list of KSHSAA Playoff pairings. To view the brackets, see game times, and for additional information, click HERE.
- Salina-area teams and their matchups are highlighted in BOLD.
CLASS 6A
[1 East] Gardner Edgerton HS (7-1)
@ Gardner-Edgerton
[16 East] Kansas City-Wyandotte HS (0-7)
[8 East] Shawnee Mission East HS (4-4)
@ SM East
[9 East] Lawrence HS (4-4)
[4 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS (5-3)
@ OP-Blue Valley Northwest
[13 East] Shawnee Mission North HS (2-6)
[5 East] Lawrence-Free State HS (5-3)
@ Lawrence-Free State
[12 East] Olathe West HS (3-5)
[2 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS (7-1)
@ OP-Blue Valley West
[15 East] Shawnee Mission West HS (1-7)
[7 East] Olathe Northwest HS (5-3)
@ Olathe Northwest
[10 East] Olathe South HS (3-5)
[3 East] Shawnee Mission Northwest HS (6-2)
@ SM Northwest
[14 East] Shawnee Mission South HS (1-7)
[6 East] Olathe East HS (5-3)
@ Olathe East
[11 East] Olathe North HS (3-5)
[1 West] Derby HS (8-0)
@ Derby
[16 West] Wichita-Haysville Campus HS (0-8)
[8 West] Junction City HS (4-4)
@ Junction City
[9 West] Topeka HS (4-4)
[4 West] Dodge City HS (5-3)
@ Dodge City
[13 West] Garden City HS (2-6)
[5 West] Wichita-East HS (5-3)
@ Wichita-East
[12 West] Wichita-West HS (2-6)
[2 West] Manhattan HS (8-0)
@ Manhattan
[15 West] Wichita-North HS (0-8)
[7 West] Maize HS (4-4)
@ Maize
[10 West] Topeka-Washburn Rural HS (3-5)
[3 West] Wichita-Northwest HS (7-1)
@ Wichita-Northwest
[14 West] Wichita-Southeast HS (2-6)
[6 West] Wichita-South HS (5-3)
@ Wichita-South
[11 West] Wichita-Heights HS (2-6)
CLASS 5A
[1 East] Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS (8-0)
@ St. Thomas Aquinas
[16 East] Kansas City-Turner HS (0-8)
[8 East] Topeka-Highland Park HS (6-2)
@ Topeka-Highland Park (Hummer)
[9 East] Pittsburg HS (6-2)
[4 East] Shawnee-Mill Valley HS (7-1)
@ Shawnee-Mill Valley
[13 East] Kansas City-JC Harmon HS (2-6)
[5 East] Spring Hill HS (7-1)
@ Spring Hill
[12 East] Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS (2-6)
[2 East] De Soto HS (7-1)
@ De Soto
[15 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS (1-7)
[7 East] Kansas City-Washington HS (6-2)
@ KC-Washington
[10 East] Leavenworth HS (5-3)
[3 East] Basehor-Linwood HS (7-1)
@ Basehor-Linwood
[14 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS (2-6)
[6 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley HS (6-2)
@ OP-Blue Valley
[11 East] Lenexa-St. James Academy (3-5)
[1 West] Great Bend HS (8-0)
@ Great Bend
[16 West] Newton HS (0-8)
[8 West] Andover HS (4-4)
@ Andover
[9 West] Hays HS (4-4)
[4 West] Hutchinson HS (6-2)
@ Hutchinson
[13 West] Salina-South HS (1-7)
[5 West] Liberal HS (6-2)
@ Liberal
[12 West] Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS (2-6)
[2 West] Goddard-Eisenhower HS (6-2)
@ Goddard-Eisenhower
[15 West] Emporia HS (0-8)
[7 West] Maize South HS (5-3)
@ Maize South
[10 West] Salina-Central HS (4-4)
[3 West] Topeka-Seaman HS (6-2)
@ Topeka-Seaman
[14 West] Topeka West HS (1-7)
[6 West] Goddard HS (6-2)
@ Goddard
[11 West] Valley Center HS (2-6)
CLASS 4A
[1 East] Atchison HS (7-1)
@ Atchison
[16 East] Bonner Springs HS (1-7)
[8 East] Lansing HS (4-4)
@ Lansing
[9 East] Eudora HS (4-4)
[4 East] Fort Scott HS (5-3)
@ Fort Scott
[13 East] Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS (2-6)
[5 East] Tonganoxie HS (5-3)
@ Tonganoxie
[12 East] Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS (2-6)
[2 East] Louisburg HS (7-1)
@ Louisburg
[15 East] Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS (1-7)
[7 East] Kansas City-Sumner Academy (4-4)
@ KC Sumner
[10 East] Altamont-Labette County HS (4-4)
[3 East] Chanute HS (6-2)
@ Chanute
[14 East] Paola HS (1-7)
[6 East] Ottawa HS (5-3)
@ Ottawa
[11 East] Kansas City-Piper HS (3-5)
[1 West] Wamego HS (7-1)
@ Wamego
[16 West] Independence HS (0-8)
[8 West] McPherson HS (4-4)
@ McPherson
[9 West] Abilene HS (3-5)
[4 West] Mulvane HS (6-2)
@ Mulvane
[13 West] Augusta HS (1-7)
[5 West] Buhler HS (6-2)
@ Buhler
[12 West] Arkansas City HS (2-6)
[2 West] Andover Central HS (7-1)
@ Andover Central
[15 West] El Dorado HS (0-8)
[7 West] Winfield HS (5-3)
@ Winfield
[10 West] Towanda-Circle HS (3-5)
[3 West] Wellington HS (6-2)
@ Wellington
[14 West] Ulysses HS (0-7)
[6 West] Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS (6-2)
@ Kapaun Mt. Carmel
[11 West] Rose Hill HS (2-6)
CLASS 3A
[1 East] Wellsville HS (8-0)
@ Wellsville
[16 East] Baldwin HS (1-7)
[8 East] Holton HS (4-4)
@ Holton
[9 East] Burlington HS (4-4)
[4 East] LaCygne-Prairie View HS (6-2)
@ LaCygne-Prairie View
[13 East] Iola HS (4-4)
[5 East] Columbus HS (6-2)
@ Columbus
[12 East] Parsons HS (2-6)
[2 East] Frontenac HS (8-0)
@ Frontenac
[15 East] Baxter Springs HS (2-6)
[7 East] Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail HS (5-3)
@ Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail
[10 East] Perry-Lecompton HS (3-5)
[3 East] Topeka-Hayden HS (7-1)
@ Topeka-Hayden
[14 East] Hiawatha HS (2-6)
[6 East] Girard HS (5-3)
@ Girard
[11 East] Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS (2-6)
[1 West] Andale HS (8-0)
@ Andale
[16 West] Concordia HS (1-7)
[8 West] Clay Center Community HS (4-4)
@ Clay Center
[9 West] Pratt HS (6-2)
[4 West] Wichita Collegiate HS (7-1)
@ Wichita Collegiate
[13 West] Colby HS (4-4)
[5 West] Cheney HS (7-1)
@ Cheney
[12 West] Wichita-Trinity Academy (3-5)
[2 West] St. George-Rock Creek HS (7-1)
@ St. George-Rock Creek
[15 West] Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS (2-6)
[7 West] Holcomb HS (6-2)
@ Holcomb
[10 West] Marysville HS (6-2)
[3 West] Scott Community HS (7-1)
@ Scott Community
[14 West] Clearwater HS (3-5)
[6 West] Hesston HS (7-1)
@ Hesston
[11 West] Goodland HS (4-4)
CLASS 2A
[1 East] Humboldt HS (8-0)
@ Humboldt
[16 East] Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS (2-6)
[8 East] Riverton HS (3-5)
@ Riverton
[9 East] Eureka HS (6-2)
[4 East] Caney Valley HS (6-2)
@ Caney Valley
[13 East] Council Grove HS (5-3)
[5 East] Silver Lake HS (6-2)
@ Silver Lake
[12 East] Galena HS (4-4)
[2 East] Osage City HS (8-0)
@ Osage City
[15 East] Leon-Bluestem HS (2-6)
[7 East] Richmond-Central Heights HS (4-4)
@ Richmond CH
[10 East] St. Marys HS (5-3)
[3 East] Seneca-Nemaha Central HS (7-1)
@ Seneca
[14 East] Fredonia HS (4-4)
[6 East] Silver Lake HS (5-3)
@ Sabetha
[11 East] Hoyt-Royal Valley HS (5-3)
[1 West] Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS (8-0)
@ Gypsum
[16 West] Larned HS (2-6)
[8 West] Hillsboro HS (4-4)
@ Hillsboro
[9 West] Norton Community HS (7-1)
[4 West] Hoisington HS (4-4)
@ Hoisington
[13 West] Ellsworth HS (5-3)
[5 West] Haven HS (7-1)
@ Haven
[12 West] Cimarron HS (2-6)
[2 West] Garden Plain HS (6-2)
@ Garden Plain
[15 West] Douglass HS (2-6)
[7 West] Phillipsburg HS (5-3)
@ Phillipsburg
[10 West] Kingman HS (4-4)
[3 West] Beloit HS (6-2)
@ Beloit
[14 West] Minneapolis HS (3-5)
[6 West] Lakin HS (6-2)
@ Lakin
[11 West] Halstead HS (3-5)
CLASS 1A
[1 East] Jackson Heights (8-0)
@ Holton-Jackson Heights
[16 East] Erie HS (2-6)
[8 East] Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS (5-3)
@ Mound City-Jayhawk Linn
[9 East] Troy HS (5-3)
[4 East] Rossville HS (5-3)
@ Rossville
[13 East] Wabaunsee (3-5)
[5 East] McLouth HS (6-2)
@ McLouth
[12 East] Pleasanton HS (4-3)
[2 East] Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS (7-1)
6:00pm Th@ Pittsburg on October 31
[15 East] Horton HS (3-5)
[7 East] Riverside (6-2)
@ Wathena
[10 East] Winchester-Jefferson County North HS (5-3)
[3 East] Centralia HS (7-1)
@ Centralia
[14 East] Onaga HS (3-5)
[6 East] Olpe HS (6-2)
6:00pm @ Olpe
[11 East] Eskridge-Mission Valley HS (5-3)
[1 West] Conway Springs HS (8-0)
@ Conway Springs
[16 West] Bennington HS (1-7)
[8 West] Salina-Sacred Heart HS (3-4)
@ Salina-Sacred Heart
[9 West] Marion HS (6-2)
[4 West] Plainville HS (6-2)
@ Plainville
[13 West] Inman HS (4-4)
[5 West] Sedgwick HS (7-1)
6:00 @ Sedgwick, October 31
[12 West] Belleville-Republic County HS (2-6)
[2 West] Moundridge HS (7-0)
@ Moundridge
[15 West] Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS (3-5)
[7 West] Smith Center HS (4-4)
@ Smith Center
[10 West] Medicine Lodge HS (5-2)
[3 West] Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS (6-2)
@ Blue Rapids-Valley Heights
[14 West] Oakley HS (3-5)
[6 West] Sterling HS (5-3)
@ Sterling
[11 West] Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS (5-3)
CLASS 8-MAN I
[D1#1] West Elk (8-0)
@ Howard-West Elk
[D2#4] Allen-Northern Heights HS (3-5)
[D4#2] Lincoln HS (6-2)
@ Lincoln
[D3#3] Little River HS (6-2)
[D2#1] Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS (6-2)
@ Cottonwood Falls-Chase Co.
[D1#4] Sedan HS (3-5)
[D3#2] Central Plains (6-2)
@ Claflin-Central Plains
[D4#3] Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS (6-2)
[D3#1] Brookville-Ell-Saline HS (7-1)
@ Brookville-Ell Saline
[D4#4] Mankato-Rock Hills HS (5-3)
[D2#2] Madison HS (5-3)
@ Madison
[D1#3] Cedar Vale/Dexter (5-3)
[D4#1] Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS (6-2)
@ Clifton-Clyde
[D3#4] Solomon HS (2-6)
[D1#2] Oswego HS (6-2)
@ Oswego
[D2#3] Lyndon HS (5-3)
[D5#1] Coldwater-South Central HS (8-0)
@ Coldwater-South Central
[D6#4] Spearville HS (2-6)
[D8#2] Atwood-Rawlins County HS (6-2)
@ Atwood-Rawlins County
[D7#3] Ellis HS (5-3)
[D6#1] Sublette HS (6-2)
@ Sublette
[D5#4] Pratt-Skyline HS (3-5)
[D7#2] WaKeeney-Trego Community HS (4-4)
@ WaKeeney-Trego Community
[D8#3] Hill City HS (5-3)
[D7#1] Leoti-Wichita County HS (6-1)
@ Leoti-Wichita County
[D8#4] Oberlin-Decatur Community HS (4-4)
[D6#2] Montezuma-South Gray HS (5-3)
@ Montezuma-South Gray
[D5#3] Greensburg-Kiowa County HS (4-4)
[D8#1] Hoxie HS (8-0)
@ Hoxie
[D7#4] La Crosse HS (2-6)
[D5#2] Oxford HS (6-2)
@ Oxford
[D6#3] Kinsley HS (6-2)
CLASS 8-MAN II
[D1#1] Moran-Marmaton Valley HS (7-1)
@Moran-Marmaton Valley
[D2#4] Hartford HS (1-7)
[D4#2] Linn HS (3-5)
@ Linn
[D3#3] Frankfort HS (6-2)
[D2#1] Burlingame HS (8-0)
@ Burlingame, October 31, 6 p.m
[D1#4] St. Paul HS (2-6)
[D3#2] Hanover HS (7-1)
@ Hanover
[D4#3] Scandia-Pike Valley HS (4-4)
[D3#1] Axtell HS (8-0)
6:00pm Thursday @ Axtell
[D4#4] Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS (1-7)
[D2#2] Rural Vista (6-2)
@ White City, October 31
[D1#3] Waverly HS (3-5)
[D4#1] Osborne HS (5-3)
@ Osborne
[D3#4] Randolph-Blue Valley HS (5-3)
[D1#2] Colony-Crest HS (5-3)
@ Colony-Crest
[D2#3] Lebo HS (6-2)
[D5#1] Hutchinson-Central Christian HS (7-1)
@ Hutchinson-Central Christian
[D6#4] Macksville HS (3-5)
[D8#2] Logan HS (7-1)
@ Logan, October 31, 5:30 p.m.
[D7#3] Ashland HS (2-6)
[D6#1] Victoria HS (8-0)
@ Victoria
[D5#4] Langdon-Fairfield HS (3-4)
[D7#2] Minneola HS (7-1)
@ Minneola
[D8#3] Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS (4-3)
[D7#1] Bucklin HS (8-0)
@ Bucklin
[D8#4] Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS (1-7)
[D6#2] Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS (6-2)
@ Jetmore-Hodgeman County
[D5#3] Norwich HS (3-5)
[D8#1] Dighton HS (8-0)
@ Dighton
[D7#4] Deerfield HS (1-6)
[D5#2] Attica/Argonia (6-2)
@ Attica
[D6#3] St. John-Hudson HS (4-4)