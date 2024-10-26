KSHSAA Football Playoff Pairings Announced

Below is a complete list of KSHSAA Playoff pairings. To view the brackets, see game times, and for additional information, click HERE.

Salina-area teams and their matchups are highlighted in BOLD.

CLASS 6A

[1 East] Gardner Edgerton HS (7-1)

@ Gardner-Edgerton

[16 East] Kansas City-Wyandotte HS (0-7)

[8 East] Shawnee Mission East HS (4-4)

@ SM East

[9 East] Lawrence HS (4-4)

[4 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley Northwest HS (5-3)

@ OP-Blue Valley Northwest

[13 East] Shawnee Mission North HS (2-6)

[5 East] Lawrence-Free State HS (5-3)

@ Lawrence-Free State

[12 East] Olathe West HS (3-5)

[2 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley West HS (7-1)

@ OP-Blue Valley West

[15 East] Shawnee Mission West HS (1-7)

[7 East] Olathe Northwest HS (5-3)

@ Olathe Northwest

[10 East] Olathe South HS (3-5)

[3 East] Shawnee Mission Northwest HS (6-2)

@ SM Northwest

[14 East] Shawnee Mission South HS (1-7)

[6 East] Olathe East HS (5-3)

@ Olathe East

[11 East] Olathe North HS (3-5)

[1 West] Derby HS (8-0)

@ Derby

[16 West] Wichita-Haysville Campus HS (0-8)

[8 West] Junction City HS (4-4)

@ Junction City

[9 West] Topeka HS (4-4)

[4 West] Dodge City HS (5-3)

@ Dodge City

[13 West] Garden City HS (2-6)

[5 West] Wichita-East HS (5-3)

@ Wichita-East

[12 West] Wichita-West HS (2-6)

[2 West] Manhattan HS (8-0)

@ Manhattan

[15 West] Wichita-North HS (0-8)

[7 West] Maize HS (4-4)

@ Maize

[10 West] Topeka-Washburn Rural HS (3-5)

[3 West] Wichita-Northwest HS (7-1)

@ Wichita-Northwest

[14 West] Wichita-Southeast HS (2-6)

[6 West] Wichita-South HS (5-3)

@ Wichita-South

[11 West] Wichita-Heights HS (2-6)

CLASS 5A

[1 East] Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas HS (8-0)

@ St. Thomas Aquinas

[16 East] Kansas City-Turner HS (0-8)

[8 East] Topeka-Highland Park HS (6-2)

@ Topeka-Highland Park (Hummer)

[9 East] Pittsburg HS (6-2)

[4 East] Shawnee-Mill Valley HS (7-1)

@ Shawnee-Mill Valley

[13 East] Kansas City-JC Harmon HS (2-6)

[5 East] Spring Hill HS (7-1)

@ Spring Hill

[12 East] Tecumseh-Shawnee Heights HS (2-6)

[2 East] De Soto HS (7-1)

@ De Soto

[15 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley North HS (1-7)

[7 East] Kansas City-Washington HS (6-2)

@ KC-Washington

[10 East] Leavenworth HS (5-3)

[3 East] Basehor-Linwood HS (7-1)

@ Basehor-Linwood

[14 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley Southwest HS (2-6)

[6 East] Overland Park-Blue Valley HS (6-2)

@ OP-Blue Valley

[11 East] Lenexa-St. James Academy (3-5)

[1 West] Great Bend HS (8-0)

@ Great Bend

[16 West] Newton HS (0-8)

[8 West] Andover HS (4-4)

@ Andover

[9 West] Hays HS (4-4)

[4 West] Hutchinson HS (6-2)

@ Hutchinson

[13 West] Salina-South HS (1-7)

[5 West] Liberal HS (6-2)

@ Liberal

[12 West] Wichita-Bishop Carroll HS (2-6)

[2 West] Goddard-Eisenhower HS (6-2)

@ Goddard-Eisenhower

[15 West] Emporia HS (0-8)

[7 West] Maize South HS (5-3)

@ Maize South

[10 West] Salina-Central HS (4-4)

[3 West] Topeka-Seaman HS (6-2)

@ Topeka-Seaman

[14 West] Topeka West HS (1-7)

[6 West] Goddard HS (6-2)

@ Goddard

[11 West] Valley Center HS (2-6)

CLASS 4A

[1 East] Atchison HS (7-1)

@ Atchison

[16 East] Bonner Springs HS (1-7)

[8 East] Lansing HS (4-4)

@ Lansing

[9 East] Eudora HS (4-4)

[4 East] Fort Scott HS (5-3)

@ Fort Scott

[13 East] Coffeyville-Field Kindley HS (2-6)

[5 East] Tonganoxie HS (5-3)

@ Tonganoxie

[12 East] Kansas City-FL Schlagle HS (2-6)

[2 East] Louisburg HS (7-1)

@ Louisburg

[15 East] Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege HS (1-7)

[7 East] Kansas City-Sumner Academy (4-4)

@ KC Sumner

[10 East] Altamont-Labette County HS (4-4)

[3 East] Chanute HS (6-2)

@ Chanute

[14 East] Paola HS (1-7)

[6 East] Ottawa HS (5-3)

@ Ottawa

[11 East] Kansas City-Piper HS (3-5)

[1 West] Wamego HS (7-1)

@ Wamego

[16 West] Independence HS (0-8)

[8 West] McPherson HS (4-4)

@ McPherson

[9 West] Abilene HS (3-5)

[4 West] Mulvane HS (6-2)

@ Mulvane

[13 West] Augusta HS (1-7)

[5 West] Buhler HS (6-2)

@ Buhler

[12 West] Arkansas City HS (2-6)

[2 West] Andover Central HS (7-1)

@ Andover Central

[15 West] El Dorado HS (0-8)

[7 West] Winfield HS (5-3)

@ Winfield

[10 West] Towanda-Circle HS (3-5)

[3 West] Wellington HS (6-2)

@ Wellington

[14 West] Ulysses HS (0-7)

[6 West] Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel HS (6-2)

@ Kapaun Mt. Carmel

[11 West] Rose Hill HS (2-6)

CLASS 3A

[1 East] Wellsville HS (8-0)

@ Wellsville

[16 East] Baldwin HS (1-7)

[8 East] Holton HS (4-4)

@ Holton

[9 East] Burlington HS (4-4)

[4 East] LaCygne-Prairie View HS (6-2)

@ LaCygne-Prairie View

[13 East] Iola HS (4-4)

[5 East] Columbus HS (6-2)

@ Columbus

[12 East] Parsons HS (2-6)

[2 East] Frontenac HS (8-0)

@ Frontenac

[15 East] Baxter Springs HS (2-6)

[7 East] Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail HS (5-3)

@ Carbondale-Santa Fe Trail

[10 East] Perry-Lecompton HS (3-5)

[3 East] Topeka-Hayden HS (7-1)

@ Topeka-Hayden

[14 East] Hiawatha HS (2-6)

[6 East] Girard HS (5-3)

@ Girard

[11 East] Kansas City-Bishop Ward HS (2-6)

[1 West] Andale HS (8-0)

@ Andale

[16 West] Concordia HS (1-7)

[8 West] Clay Center Community HS (4-4)

@ Clay Center

[9 West] Pratt HS (6-2)

[4 West] Wichita Collegiate HS (7-1)

@ Wichita Collegiate

[13 West] Colby HS (4-4)

[5 West] Cheney HS (7-1)

@ Cheney

[12 West] Wichita-Trinity Academy (3-5)

[2 West] St. George-Rock Creek HS (7-1)

@ St. George-Rock Creek

[15 West] Lindsborg-Smoky Valley HS (2-6)

[7 West] Holcomb HS (6-2)

@ Holcomb

[10 West] Marysville HS (6-2)

[3 West] Scott Community HS (7-1)

@ Scott Community

[14 West] Clearwater HS (3-5)

[6 West] Hesston HS (7-1)

@ Hesston

[11 West] Goodland HS (4-4)

CLASS 2A

[1 East] Humboldt HS (8-0)

@ Humboldt

[16 East] Effingham-Atchison Co Community HS (2-6)

[8 East] Riverton HS (3-5)

@ Riverton

[9 East] Eureka HS (6-2)

[4 East] Caney Valley HS (6-2)

@ Caney Valley

[13 East] Council Grove HS (5-3)

[5 East] Silver Lake HS (6-2)

@ Silver Lake

[12 East] Galena HS (4-4)

[2 East] Osage City HS (8-0)

@ Osage City

[15 East] Leon-Bluestem HS (2-6)

[7 East] Richmond-Central Heights HS (4-4)

@ Richmond CH

[10 East] St. Marys HS (5-3)

[3 East] Seneca-Nemaha Central HS (7-1)

@ Seneca

[14 East] Fredonia HS (4-4)

[6 East] Silver Lake HS (5-3)

@ Sabetha

[11 East] Hoyt-Royal Valley HS (5-3)

[1 West] Gypsum-Southeast of Saline HS (8-0)

@ Gypsum

[16 West] Larned HS (2-6)

[8 West] Hillsboro HS (4-4)

@ Hillsboro

[9 West] Norton Community HS (7-1)

[4 West] Hoisington HS (4-4)

@ Hoisington

[13 West] Ellsworth HS (5-3)

[5 West] Haven HS (7-1)

@ Haven

[12 West] Cimarron HS (2-6)

[2 West] Garden Plain HS (6-2)

@ Garden Plain

[15 West] Douglass HS (2-6)

[7 West] Phillipsburg HS (5-3)

@ Phillipsburg

[10 West] Kingman HS (4-4)

[3 West] Beloit HS (6-2)

@ Beloit

[14 West] Minneapolis HS (3-5)

[6 West] Lakin HS (6-2)

@ Lakin

[11 West] Halstead HS (3-5)

CLASS 1A

[1 East] Jackson Heights (8-0)

@ Holton-Jackson Heights

[16 East] Erie HS (2-6)

[8 East] Mound City-Jayhawk Linn HS (5-3)

@ Mound City-Jayhawk Linn

[9 East] Troy HS (5-3)

[4 East] Rossville HS (5-3)

@ Rossville

[13 East] Wabaunsee (3-5)

[5 East] McLouth HS (6-2)

@ McLouth

[12 East] Pleasanton HS (4-3)

[2 East] Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan HS (7-1)

6:00pm Th@ Pittsburg on October 31

[15 East] Horton HS (3-5)

[7 East] Riverside (6-2)

@ Wathena

[10 East] Winchester-Jefferson County North HS (5-3)

[3 East] Centralia HS (7-1)

@ Centralia

[14 East] Onaga HS (3-5)

[6 East] Olpe HS (6-2)

6:00pm @ Olpe

[11 East] Eskridge-Mission Valley HS (5-3)

[1 West] Conway Springs HS (8-0)

@ Conway Springs

[16 West] Bennington HS (1-7)

[8 West] Salina-Sacred Heart HS (3-4)

@ Salina-Sacred Heart

[9 West] Marion HS (6-2)

[4 West] Plainville HS (6-2)

@ Plainville

[13 West] Inman HS (4-4)

[5 West] Sedgwick HS (7-1)

6:00 @ Sedgwick, October 31

[12 West] Belleville-Republic County HS (2-6)

[2 West] Moundridge HS (7-0)

@ Moundridge

[15 West] Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic HS (3-5)

[7 West] Smith Center HS (4-4)

@ Smith Center

[10 West] Medicine Lodge HS (5-2)

[3 West] Blue Rapids-Valley Heights HS (6-2)

@ Blue Rapids-Valley Heights

[14 West] Oakley HS (3-5)

[6 West] Sterling HS (5-3)

@ Sterling

[11 West] Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian HS (5-3)

CLASS 8-MAN I

[D1#1] West Elk (8-0)

@ Howard-West Elk

[D2#4] Allen-Northern Heights HS (3-5)

[D4#2] Lincoln HS (6-2)

@ Lincoln

[D3#3] Little River HS (6-2)

[D2#1] Cottonwood Falls-Chase County HS (6-2)

@ Cottonwood Falls-Chase Co.

[D1#4] Sedan HS (3-5)

[D3#2] Central Plains (6-2)

@ Claflin-Central Plains

[D4#3] Sylvan-Lucas Unified HS (6-2)

[D3#1] Brookville-Ell-Saline HS (7-1)

@ Brookville-Ell Saline

[D4#4] Mankato-Rock Hills HS (5-3)

[D2#2] Madison HS (5-3)

@ Madison

[D1#3] Cedar Vale/Dexter (5-3)

[D4#1] Clyde-Clifton Clyde HS (6-2)

@ Clifton-Clyde

[D3#4] Solomon HS (2-6)

[D1#2] Oswego HS (6-2)

@ Oswego

[D2#3] Lyndon HS (5-3)

[D5#1] Coldwater-South Central HS (8-0)

@ Coldwater-South Central

[D6#4] Spearville HS (2-6)

[D8#2] Atwood-Rawlins County HS (6-2)

@ Atwood-Rawlins County

[D7#3] Ellis HS (5-3)

[D6#1] Sublette HS (6-2)

@ Sublette

[D5#4] Pratt-Skyline HS (3-5)

[D7#2] WaKeeney-Trego Community HS (4-4)

@ WaKeeney-Trego Community

[D8#3] Hill City HS (5-3)

[D7#1] Leoti-Wichita County HS (6-1)

@ Leoti-Wichita County

[D8#4] Oberlin-Decatur Community HS (4-4)

[D6#2] Montezuma-South Gray HS (5-3)

@ Montezuma-South Gray

[D5#3] Greensburg-Kiowa County HS (4-4)

[D8#1] Hoxie HS (8-0)

@ Hoxie

[D7#4] La Crosse HS (2-6)

[D5#2] Oxford HS (6-2)

@ Oxford

[D6#3] Kinsley HS (6-2)

CLASS 8-MAN II

[D1#1] Moran-Marmaton Valley HS (7-1)

@Moran-Marmaton Valley

[D2#4] Hartford HS (1-7)

[D4#2] Linn HS (3-5)

@ Linn

[D3#3] Frankfort HS (6-2)

[D2#1] Burlingame HS (8-0)

@ Burlingame, October 31, 6 p.m

[D1#4] St. Paul HS (2-6)

[D3#2] Hanover HS (7-1)

@ Hanover

[D4#3] Scandia-Pike Valley HS (4-4)

[D3#1] Axtell HS (8-0)

6:00pm Thursday @ Axtell

[D4#4] Kensington-Thunder Ridge HS (1-7)

[D2#2] Rural Vista (6-2)

@ White City, October 31

[D1#3] Waverly HS (3-5)

[D4#1] Osborne HS (5-3)

@ Osborne

[D3#4] Randolph-Blue Valley HS (5-3)

[D1#2] Colony-Crest HS (5-3)

@ Colony-Crest

[D2#3] Lebo HS (6-2)

[D5#1] Hutchinson-Central Christian HS (7-1)

@ Hutchinson-Central Christian

[D6#4] Macksville HS (3-5)

[D8#2] Logan HS (7-1)

@ Logan, October 31, 5:30 p.m.

[D7#3] Ashland HS (2-6)

[D6#1] Victoria HS (8-0)

@ Victoria

[D5#4] Langdon-Fairfield HS (3-4)

[D7#2] Minneola HS (7-1)

@ Minneola

[D8#3] Sharon Springs-Wallace County HS (4-3)

[D7#1] Bucklin HS (8-0)

@ Bucklin

[D8#4] Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell HS (1-7)

[D6#2] Jetmore-Hodgeman County HS (6-2)

@ Jetmore-Hodgeman County

[D5#3] Norwich HS (3-5)

[D8#1] Dighton HS (8-0)

@ Dighton

[D7#4] Deerfield HS (1-6)

[D5#2] Attica/Argonia (6-2)

@ Attica

[D6#3] St. John-Hudson HS (4-4)