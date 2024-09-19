KSHSAA Board of Directors Approve Changes

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA Board of Directors voted Wednesday to allow high school basketball teams to play 23 games during the regular season starting with the 2025-26 season.

A proposal initiated by the Kansas Coaches Association and advanced to the Board of Directors agenda by the KSHSAA Executive Board, changes the allowable games a student may participate in from 20 to 23, not counting the postseason. The item was passed with a 36-25 vote.

Other items passed by the KSHSAA Board of Directors:

Rule 22, Outside Competition, Section 1 Article 1 – Tennis athletes will now be permitted to participate in one outside competition during the school season. Those events must be approved in advance with a request to the KSHSAA initiated by the member school. Those outside competitions must meet certain criteria with detailed information available on kshsaa.org and in direct communications to member schools participating in tennis. The change is effective upon publication of the Board of Directors meeting minutes.

Rule 32 Baseball and Rule 39 Softball – A student may now participate in 32 total games during the regular season. Each varsity squad may schedule 26 games and sub-varsity may schedule 20 games. The student may participate in no more than 32 games. This is effective for the spring season this school year.

Rule 44, Wrestling (Girls and Boys) – Girls and boys events may now participate in no more than four (4) events, (any combination of double dual, quad (triple dual) and/or one-day tournament) that begin before 3:00 p.m. for each gender. This is effective this school year.

Meeting minutes reflecting these actions and others will be posted when completed: Meetings and Agendas