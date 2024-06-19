KSAL’s Harvest Fest in Dillon, Lindsborg Next

KSAL’s Harvest Fest 2024 is underway as farmers have been working in area wheat fields amid rain showers and less than perfect conditions.

Yields have ranged from 60-plus bushels to less than 20-in the bin as producers see how rain – and the lack of rain have affected this year’s harvest.

Monte Hudson Location Manager at the Kanopolis branch for the Ellsworth County Farmers Co-op tells KSAL News that timely rains did not fall for many farmers in his area. Hudson estimated most of the crop would measure in the mid-to-upper twenties.

KSAL’s Harvest Fest 2024 began Monday and will continue through Friday as we’ll broadcast live from elevators across the area, tracking how harvest is going and handing out pizza and cold drinks to harvest crews.

Here is the complete schedule of locations and times:

6/17 11:30-1:30 Lincolnville

6/17 4-6 Gypsum

6/18 11-1 Ellsworth

6/18 4-6 Kanopolis

6/19 11-1 Navarre

6/19 4-6 Dillon

6/20 11-1 Lindsborg

6/20 4-6 Delphos

6/21 11-1 Marquette

KSAL’s Roger Miles (center) with grandsons Parker and Berklee share pizza and stories about the harvest

with location manager Monte Hudson.

Storm clouds loom over the grain elevator in Kanopolis.