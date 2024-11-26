Knead Some Thanksgiving Inspiration?

The warm, inviting scents of Thanksgiving encourage us to come together around the dinner table. From soft dinner rolls to the flaky perfection of pie crust, wheat plays a starring role on our tables. As families gather this November, we at Kansas Wheat want to share some of our favorite recipes and express our gratitude to the farmers who make these delicious traditions possible.

“These recipes are more than just ingredients,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and co-director of the National Festival of Breads. “Each dough is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Kansas wheat producers to growing a high-quality product each year. While we share what we are thankful for this holiday season, let’s include our gratitude for our farm families.”

Start with the comforting staple – our Brown-and-Serve Wheat Rolls. This versatile recipe delivers fluffy, warm rolls perfect for soaking up gravy or enjoying with a simple slather of butter. And for those perfect pies, don’t forget Mom’s Favorite Pie Crust. This timeless recipe is the perfect foundation for all your favorite Thanksgiving desserts, from pumpkin to apple to chocolate.

Transport yourself back to the first Thanksgiving with this historic bread recipe. Simple yet satisfying, Pilgrim Bread is the perfect addition to your holiday table.

Embrace the season’s signature spice with our Pumpkin Bread recipe. This flavorful quick bread is perfect for a warm breakfast treat or afternoon snack. For a colorful twist, consider Sweet Potato or Pumpkin Rolls. Packed with vibrant hues and delicious flavors, these rolls are sure to be a conversation starter.

Ready to test your bread-shaping skills? Try out our Tom Turkey Bread Centerpiece. This show-stopping centerpiece will be the star attraction of your Thanksgiving table, and detailed instructions ensure success even for novice bakers. Want to start with something simpler? Try out the 90-Minute Basic Yeast Dough — a quick and easy recipe that can be shaped into whatever fits your table best — twists, turtles and more.

These recipes are part of Kansas Wheat’s collection, which we add to regularly and compile as part of an annual recipe book. Check out the full list of recipes at https://kswheat.com/consumers/recipes or request your 2024 recipe book at kswheat.com/recipebook.

The 2025 National Festival of Breads is also open for entries. As you break out the mixer and put your spin on a family classic for this year’s feast, consider entering the country’s premier quick bread and yeast bread baking contest for adult amateur bakers. Sign up for updates and check out the rules at nationalfestivalofbreads.com.

Looking for more inspiration? Check out EatWheat.org, your one-stop shop for quick and easy recipes, wheat production insights and heartwarming stories of wheat farmers. The “Learn” section tackles all your wheat-related questions, from the science of gluten to the different types of flour. You’ll also find family-friendly activities in the “Get Inspired” section, including adorable salt dough handprint ornaments and gingerbread houses. There are even recipes to transform your Thanksgiving leftovers into tasty entrees. Explore all this and more at EatWheat.org.