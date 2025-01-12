KLA Councils Announce New Leadership For 2025

New volunteer leaders recently took the reins of the KLA Cattle Feeders Council (CFC), Stockgrowers Council and Dairy Council. Leading the KLA CFC Executive Committee are chairman Daniel Berg with Irsik & Doll of Cimarron and vice chairman Tod Kalous with Pratt Feeders. Rounding out the committee are Perry Nowak with Fairleigh Feed Yard of Scott City, Jeremy Simon with Sublette Feeders, Rodney Derstein with Friona Industries of Amarillo, TX, and Chad McCormick with Grant County Feeders of Ulysses. Shane Tiffany with Tiffany Cattle Company of Allen also is serving on the CFC Executive Committee as past chairman.

Clint Sturdy from Lyndon will chair the KLA Stockgrowers Council for the coming year, with Rossie Stephens of Grinnell holding the position of vice chair. Others on the 11-member committee include Ed Durst from Morrowville, Kraig Froetschner of Garfield, Brandon Greenwood from Hamilton, Dan Imthurn of Maple Hill, Brady Larson from Leoti, Brian Morray of Gridley, Brian Winter from Dodge City and Dustin Wootten of McLouth. Daniel Mushrush from Strong City is the immediate past Stockgrowers Council chairman and will remain on the executive committee this year as well.

The KLA Dairy Council chair is Jason Shamburg with Kansas Dairy Development LLC in Deerfield. Vice chair of the council is Clayton Winger with Eastside Dairy II LLC in Johnson.