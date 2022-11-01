KDA Hosts Beefmaster Trade Team

Together with the U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. and the Beefmaster Breeders United, the Kansas Department of Agriculture hosted an inbound trade team in mid-October 2022, ahead of the annual Beefmaster Breeders United convention. Trade mission participants were Beefmaster breeders representing six countries: Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Panama, Nicaragua and Vietnam.

According to the agency, during their stop in Kansas, the cattlemen visited NextGen Cattle Co. in Paxico and ReproLogix in Fort Scott. While at NextGen Cattle Co., the inbound trade team heard from Bob Weaber of Kansas State University, regarding how to bridge the gap between international and U.S. breeds using the EPD (Expected Progeny Difference) system. Weaber also had a bred heifer quality grading activity for the team. During their visit to ReproLogix the team learned about advanced reproductive technologies and had a chance to demonstrate proper semen and embryo handling.

“The Beefmaster cattle were the first American composite breed (a combination of Brahman, Hereford and Shorthorn bloodlines). The breed was developed by selecting cattle with economically important traits such as resistance to heat, drought and insects,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA international trade director. “Especially in the hotter, more tropical climates, like those represented on this trade mission, those are very important traits for cattle to have.”

“Trade mission participants represented some of the top Beefmaster breeders from around the world—they have a progressive operation and are continually working to improve their breed through imported genetics. It was an honor for KDA to host them in Kansas,” said Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam.

The inbound trade mission was possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., with funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Market Access Program. It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including lending support to those who wish to market and sell beef genetics domestically and internationally. For more information, including upcoming trade mission opportunities, contact Ryan-Numrich at [email protected] or 785-564-6704.