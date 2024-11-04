KDA Hosts Beef Genetics Trade Team from Canada

The Kansas Department of Agriculture welcomed a beef genetics trade team from Canada in late October.

According to the agency, the diverse trade team represented progressive seedstock operations located throughout Saskatchewan and Alberta and the participants had varied cattle breed interests including Black and Red Angus, Charolais, Hereford, and Simmental breeds.

The trade team’s itinerary included stops at McCurry Angus Ranch in Burrton, Bar S Ranch in Paradise, Schrader Ranch in Wells, Fink Beef Genetics in Randolph, River Creek Farms in Manhattan, Sunflower Genetics in Maple Hill, Mid-Am Genetics in Muscotah, and the Jensen Bros. annual sale at Sander’s Ranch in Louisburg. The trade mission concluded at the American Royal livestock show in Kansas City.

“We were fortunate enough to experience eight Kansas seedstock operation that have embraced innovation, service, and quality to elevate their customers’ profitability,” said Shari Leachman from Saskatchewan with Big Gully Farms. “Each family represented the state with a high standard of practicality, professionalism, hospitality, and industry foresight.”

Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, international trade director at KDA, highlighted the significance of the trade relationship with Canada. “This trade mission was the direct result of an outbound trade mission to Canadian Western Agribition last fall,” she said. “It highlights the growing interest in beef genetics and the potential for cross-border partnerships in the beef industry. Through these trade missions, Kansans have had the opportunity to market purebred beef cattle and expand their global networks.”

Supporting all facets of agriculture is central to KDA’s mission, including facilitating opportunities for producers to market and sell beef genetics both domestically and internationally. These missions were made possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding.