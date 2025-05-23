Kansas Trade Mission to Mexico

In early May, a delegation of U.S. livestock genetics and agriculture leaders representing Kansas, Missouri, New Mexico, Idaho, and the Senepol Cattle Breeders Association traveled to Aguascalientes, Mexico, to advance trade partnerships and expand the global reach of U.S. beef cattle genetics. Delegates from Kansas included Dr. Justin Smith, Kansas Department of Agriculture Animal Health Commissioner; Dr. John Nelson, KDA field veterinarian; and Thad Geiger, Geiger Cattle, Troy, Kansas.

Mexico remains the largest agricultural trade partner for the state of Kansas, with trade totaling $1.85 billion in 2024. As global trade relationships evolve, this mission emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, especially in livestock and genetics.

“Expanding U.S. beef cattle genetics exports and understanding Mexico’s evolving feedlot operations are essential to fostering resilient supply chains,” said Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, KDA Director of Ag Marketing. “While we work to promote beef cattle genetic exports, we also aim to better understand the needs and priorities of our Mexican counterparts.”

The delegation took part in trilateral discussions with the Confederación Nacional de Organizaciones Ganaderas and the Canadian Cattle Association, where they addressed shared industry concerns including trade barriers, inspection protocols, and threats such as the New World screwworm, a pest that poses a risk to livestock and has disrupted cross-border trade.

The delegation also conducted site visits to cattle breeding operations and regional feedlots and engaged with industry during the Feria Nacional de San Marcos, one of Mexico’s most prominent agricultural expos.

“The trip gave me a deep appreciation for the resilience of Mexican cattle producers who operate successfully in challenging conditions,” said Geiger. “The trilateral discussions underscored how closely our industries are connected. Our strengths complement each other, and strong partnerships benefit both sides of the border.”

This trade mission is part of KDA’s mission to support Kansas producers and agribusinesses, including facilitating opportunities for producers to market and sell livestock genetics both domestically and internationally. These missions are made possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., with funding provided through the USDA Market Access Program.