Kansas Soldiers Deploy to Border

Soldiers from Fort Riley are among those who have been ordered to the southern border.

According to the military, the 977th Military Police Company and the armored 41st Combat Engineer Company have deployed.

The Fort Riley soldiers are among 1,500 active-duty personnel from the U.S. Army and the U.S. Marine Corps deploying to the southern border to augment the approximately 2,500 service members already deployed supporting Customs and Border Protection’s southern border mission.

The exact number of personnel will fluctuate as units rotate personnel and as additional forces are tasked to deploy once planning efforts are finalized. Specific units will be announced as soon as more information is made available. These military forces will support enhanced detection and monitoring efforts and repair and emplace physical barriers.

_ _ _

The following units have all been activated:

From the U.S. Army:

Headquarters, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas

Headquarters, 720th Military Police Battalion, Fort Cavazos, Texas

401st Military Police Company, Fort Cavazos, Texas

202nd Military Police Company, Fort Bliss, Texas

Headquarters, 716th Military Police Battalion, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

23rd Military Police Company, Fort Drum, New York

549th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia

530th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Stewart, Georgia

977th Military Police Company, Fort Riley, Kansas

41st Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Riley, Kansas

569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Carson, Colorado

Headquarters, 759th Military Police Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado

66th Military Police Company, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

From the U.S. Marine Corps:

Detachment from 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1 st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California

Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California Detachment from 7th Engineering Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, California

Photo via US Northern Command