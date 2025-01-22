The Kansas Shrine Bowl has announced the four member Hall of Fame Class of 2025 to be inducted, Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Manhattan. The 2025 class will be inducted during the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame ceremony at the Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter National Football Foundation Banquet. The event will be hosted at the Shamrock Plaza at Coach Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas State University.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2025 includes:

CJ Hamilton, Silver Lake H.S., Kansas Shrine Bowl Coach (1977, 1985, 1986, 2003, 2004)

Kent Sedlacek, Hanover H.S., Kansas Shrine Bowl East All-Star (1979)

Collin Sexton, Abilene H.S., Kansas Shrine Bowl West All-Star (2012)

Dane Simoneau, Salina Sacred Heart H.S., Kansas Shrine Bowl West All-Star (2007)

The Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame was established for the purpose of honoring those individuals who have gained recognition and fame for themselves and the Kansas Shrine Bowl as a result of their endeavors and accomplishments both on and off the football field. The Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame consists of 32 inductees, with the 2025 class soon to join. To learn more about the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame visit www.KansasShrineBowl.com/HallofFame.

Tickets to the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame Ceremony and the Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter National Football Foundation Banquet in Manhattan on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, are available for $30. Please contact Jeff Bollig at [email protected] or call 913-449-1635 for additional ticketing information.

The 2025 Hall of Fame inductees will also be honored at the 52nd Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth on Saturday, June 21, 2025 in Dodge City.

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that produces annual events and related activities with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Children’s.

Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2025

CJ HAMILTON – Coach, Silver Lake H.S. (1977, 1985, 1986*, 2003, 2004*) *Head Coach

Coached in five Kansas Shrine Bowl games, including twice as East Head Coach, the five coaching appearances is tied for the 3rd most all-time in the Kansas Shrine Bowl

Began his coaching career at his alma mater, Silver Lake H.S., in 1973

Coached at Washburn University from 1977-1978, before returning to Silver Lake H.S. in 1979

The all-time winningest high school football coach in Kansas history, with a career record of 447-98 (.820)

In 47 years, he led Silver Lake to 40 state playoff appearances, 39 Mid-East League championships, eight state championships, and a state record 18 state championship game appearances

From 2002-2008, led Silver Lake to seven consecutive state championship game appearances

Member of the Topeka Shawnee County Sports Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation Hall of Fame, the Kansas Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and a 2025 inductee of the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame

Also led Silver Lake H.S. to baseball state championships in 1975, 1977, and 1982 as the head coach

KENT SEDLACEK – Player, Hanover H.S. (1979)

1979 Kansas Shrine Bowl East All-Star from Hanover H.S.

Played for Kansas State University (1979-1982)

Member of the 1982 Independence Bowl team, the first bowl game appearance in KSU history

Returned to his alma mater with the Kansas State University Foundation in 1989

As a specialist in charitable estate planning, he has been involved in securing over $400 Million in charitable contributions for KSU for over 35 years

Credits his experience playing in the Kansas Shrine Bowl, as an important moment in his desire to help children and make an impact with scholarships, buildings, athletics, arts, faculty and research to continue helping Kansans and mankind

Has coached over 30 teams in many sports as a volunteer during his time in Manhattan

COLLIN SEXTON – Player, Abilene H.S. (2012)

2012 Kansas Shrine Bowl West All-Star from Abilene H.S.

Caught a 54-yard touchdown pass to lead the West to a 14-7 victory in the 2012 Kansas Shrine Bowl

Served as a public relations intern for the Kansas Shrine Bowl in the summer of 2015

Played football at Kansas State University where he was a two-time Academic All-Big 12 recipient and a member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times

Joined the Kansas Athletics department in August 2021 and currently serves as the Deputy Athletics Director-Chief Strategy Officer, as well as the sport administrator for the Kansas Football program

Has played a significant role in the first-of-its-kind Deloitte partnership efforts for Kansas Athletics, the $450M Gateway District Project at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and the renovated and expanded Anderson Family Football Complex

Led the process and creation of Kansas Athletics Strategic plan, ‘To the Stars’, published in 2022

Prior to coming to the University of Kansas, was the assistant athletics director for leadership giving at Northwestern and the director of football operations/chief of staff at Bowling Green State University

Contributed to a record-breaking fundraising campaign of over $460M to Northwestern athletics

Serves as a board member for the Wichita Sports Commission, representing Kansas Athletics

DANE SIMONEAU – Player, Salina Sacred Heart H.S. (2007)

2007 Kansas Shrine Bowl West All-Star from Salina Sacred Heart H.S.

Ranked 2nd in Kansas High School history with 8,020 passing yards, while passing for 71 touchdowns in his high school career

Started 42 of 43 career games at Washburn University (2007-11), while setting 35 Ichabod career, season and single-game records, including the top three passing season in school history

A five-time consensus All-American who finished 2nd in the voting for the Harlon Hill Award (Division 2 Heisman) his senior season

Named the MIAA Offensive Player of the Year and Regional Player of the Year as a senior

Finished collegiate career 12th in NCAA Division II history with 11,291 yards passing and 15th on the all-time charts with 102 passing touchdowns

Was also a four-year starter on the Washburn baseball team where he finished his career first in all-time doubles, fourth in at bats, sixth in RBI, and 10th in hits earning all-MIAA honors as a senior at shortstop

Played professionally for the Salina Bombers of the Champions Professional Indoor Football League (2012-13), where he was named the CPIFL Offensive MVP in 2013

Currently in his fifth full-time season on the Washburn University coaching staff, moving into the role of Offensive Coordinator in the 2025 season

Spent four seasons at Northeastern State, with the final three as the Offensive Coordinator

CLASS OF 2025