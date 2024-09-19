Kansas Shrine Bowl Announces $150,000 Donation

KANSAS- On behalf of all staff, participants, supporters, ambassadors, sponsors, corporate partners, and nobles across Kansas, the Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. Board of Directors is proud to announce a donation of $150,000 to benefit Shriners Children’s and the many Kansas children whose lives are greatly impacted by the care received at Shriners Children’s. According to Shriners Children’s, more than 320 children from over 125 different cities in Kansas have received care from Shriners Children’s in the last 10 years. The $150,000 donation, generated by the success of the 2024 Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth in Emporia and the inaugural KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals in Wichita, matches the second highest single-year contribution by the organization in its 51-year history. Since 1974, the Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. has donated just shy of $4.0 million to Shriners Children’s.

In addition to the major financial contribution, as a result of the 2024 KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals and the 51st Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth, the Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. was able to provide camps and programming for over 500 student-athletes and musicians from across Kansas. These camps provide students the opportunity to learn first-hand the impact their participation has on the lives of the many children served by Shriners Children’s. Through the interaction and activities they participate in during camp with the Shriners Children’s Patient Ambassadors and their families, these students become active participants in helping spread awareness for the outstanding philanthropic work being done by Shriners.

The 2nd Annual KWCA Kansas Shrine Duals is scheduled for Saturday, March 29, 2025, at Newman University in Wichita, Kansas and the 52nd Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl presented by Mammoth is scheduled for Saturday, June 21, 2025, at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City, Kansas. To learn more about the many opportunities available to be a part of these events and help make the biggest impact possible for Shriners Children’s, please contact the Kansas Shrine Bowl office at 913-602-8656 or by email at [email protected]. Additional event information and history can be found at www.KansasShrineBowl.com.

The Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that produces annual events and related activities to benefit Shriners Children’s. Donations to the Shrine Bowl of Kansas Inc. are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law (EIN 48-0807815). Shriners Children’s is a world-renowned healthcare system with hospitals, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care centers and outreach locations across the globe. Shriners Children’s is dedicated to improving the lives of children every day by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.