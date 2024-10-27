Kansas Projects Awarded Conservation Funding

The Kansas National Wild Turkey Federation State Chapter recently met to review project proposals for 2025 funding awards.

According to the organization, after the reviewing and ranking process, proposals were approved by the board of directors. The board budgeted $59,000 for conservation projects and $28,730 for hunting heritage projects, including outreach and education events, chapter scholarships and 4-H shooting sports support. NWTF conservation project award funding will be matched with $401,060 in partner or grant funds for the approved projects.

“I commend our volunteer leadership for working so hard to raise these funds to continue our mission in Kansas,” said Annie Farrell, NWTF district biologist for Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas. “These volunteers are our boots on the ground that put their hard-earned dollars back on the landscape toward critical projects that will greatly impact the wild turkey in our focal landscapes. It is going to be a great year for conservation in Kansas!”

The Super Fund is a funding model where NWTF volunteers raise money at banquets and other types of fundraisers and then allocate a significant portion of those funds back into meaningful conservation and outreach projects in their respective states and beyond. For Kansas’ 2025 Super Fund allocations, projects include:

$7,500 to support Ducks Unlimited and Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams timber stand improvement equipment.

to support Ducks Unlimited and Kansas Alliance for Wetlands and Streams timber stand improvement equipment. $5,000 to support Jamestown Wildlife Area with invasive species removal.

to support Jamestown Wildlife Area with invasive species removal. $3,000 to support Lovewell Wildlife Area with a prescribed fire reintroduction project.

to support Lovewell Wildlife Area with a prescribed fire reintroduction project. $7,500 to support Webster Wildlife Area with invasive species control.

to support Webster Wildlife Area with invasive species control. $7,500 (each year for a two-year commitment) to Kansas State University’s wild turkey diets and foraging ecology research project ( Learn more about this project ).

(each year for a two-year commitment) to Kansas State University’s wild turkey diets and foraging ecology research project ( ). $15,000 to Kansas State University’s wild turkey toxicology research project.

to Kansas State University’s wild turkey toxicology research project. $13,500 to support NWTF’s Waterways for Wildlife Initiative and National RFP Research Program.

The following projects support education, outreach, volunteer development and hunter access efforts in Kansas:

$2,969 to support the Central Kansas District 4-H, Ellis County 4-H and Meade County 4-H projects.

to support the Central Kansas District 4-H, Ellis County 4-H and Meade County 4-H projects. $1,000 to support JAKES, Wheelin’ Sportsmen and WITO events.

to support JAKES, Wheelin’ Sportsmen and WITO events. $4,000 for the Kansas state scholarship for 2024 and 2025.

for the Kansas state scholarship for 2024 and 2025. $2,000 for volunteer travel to convention and leadership meetings.

for volunteer travel to convention and leadership meetings. $8,761 for law enforcement support, NWTF JAKES trailer maintenance, Kansas Natural Resources Conference sponsorship, Kansans for Conservation Coalition membership dues, Kansas membership rebate and other miscellaneous expenses.

for law enforcement support, NWTF JAKES trailer maintenance, Kansas Natural Resources Conference sponsorship, Kansans for Conservation Coalition membership dues, Kansas membership rebate and other miscellaneous expenses. $10,000 in carry over funds from the 2024 Kansas 4-H Foundation project.

About the National Wild Turkey Federation

Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has positively impacted over 23 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The NWTF has also invested over $9 million into wild turkey research to guide the management of the wild turkey population and to ensure sustainable populations into perpetuity. The organization continues to deliver its mission by working across boundaries on a landscape scale through its Four Shared Values: clean and abundant water, healthy forests and wildlife habitat, resilient communities, and robust recreational opportunities. With the help of its dedicated members, partners and staff, the NWTF continues its work to provide Healthy Habitats. and Healthy Harvests. for future generations.

_ _ _

Photo Credit: Darcy Daniels