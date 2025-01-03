Kansas Native Nate Dreiling Lands Defensive Coordinator Role at Arkansas State

Kansas native Nate Dreiling, a former All-American linebacker at Pittsburgh State, brings a wealth of experience as a player and coach to his latest role as the defensive coordinator at Arkansas State University.

Dreiling’s football roots date back to his time as a standout for Hutchinson High School, playing for his father Randy. A prolific four-year run for the Pittsburgh State Gorillas would follow, highlighted by capturing the NCAA Division II National Championship in 2011 while being named Defensive Player of the Year that same season. Dreiling finished his Division II career as Pittsburgh State’s all-time leading tackler, recording an astonishing 491.

After his playing career, a transition to the sidelines was seamless for Dreiling, coaching defensive units at his first two stops. His early opportunities kept him in the Sunflower State, as a graduate assistant for Kansas in 2015 and defensive coordinator at Pittsburgh State until 2018-19. High-level institutions continued noticing Dreiling as a rising star and positions with Oregon, Southeast Missouri State, New Mexico State and most recently Utah State followed.

Dreiling persevered through adversity in his time with Utah State, unexpectedly taking over as the interim head coach in July of 2024 after serving as defensive coordinator. Upon his departure, Utah State athletic director spoke glowing of Dreiling’s leadership, “He is a phenomenal coach and even better human. I am confident he will have a long coaching career ahead of him.”

Now with over 10 years of collegiate coaching experience, Dreiling starts a new chapter at the FBS level as Arkansas State’s defensive coordinator. The Red Wolves especially struggled on the defensive end last season, allowing over 32 points per contest. While they were able to post a respectable 8-5 overall record, the addition of coach Dreiling and his proven track record suggests that the best is yet to come for Arkansas State football.

This latest opportunity marks Dreiling’s next chance to continue his lasting impact on the sidelines of college football.