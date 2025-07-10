Kansas Harvest Winding Down

Harvest across Kansas is winding down.

Reports from western Kansas paint a mixed picture, with yields ranging from slightly below average to above average depending on location and weather patterns. While quality was generally strong—test weights held up well and protein levels were respectable—drought stress, late rains and equipment breakdowns impacted both yield and progress. Farmers highlighted the importance of variety selection and residue management.

Gary Millershaski, who farms in Kearny County, reported that this year’s yields have been average to above average. Test weights have been respectable, slightly above average, just dropping off slightly with scattered showers in the area at the tail-end of harvest. They started cutting wheat on June 23 and finished up on Monday of this week, with the exception of one field that got rain and has kept them out for a few days. Millershaski expressed some disappointment with protein levels, which averaged 10.5 to 12 percent. Overall, the harvest was marked by a multitude of equipment breakdowns, which significantly slowed progress. However, he noted that the KS Dallas variety performed particularly well this year and he will be paying attention to Grain Craft’s “Preferred Variety List” when selecting next year’s varieties.

Eric Sperber, GM/CEO at Cornerstone Ag in Colby, estimates that harvest, which began on June 21, is about 80 to 85 percent complete in the area. He reported that their volume will likely be down 35 to 40 percent from their five year average, but despite less volume, the quality is very good. Test weights are holding up, even with showers on mature wheat, at 58 to 60 pounds per bushel. Protein is averaging in the upper 12s, ranging from 8 to 16 percent.

He reported that yields have been averaging about 35 bushels per acre, which is slightly below average. Conditions were dry during drilling last fall, and area acres were down. Drought conditions continued up until Memorial weekend, so even the wheat that emerged last fall and looked good in April ran out of gas by the time rains moved into the area. This is especially true for areas to the north of Colby, while areas to the south received a bit more moisture.

“It has been a weird harvest,” Sperber said. “It seems like the entire state matured at the same time.” He added that wheat in the Colby area ripened before custom harvest crews arrived, causing the first week of harvest to progress more slowly than usual.

Chris Tanner, who farms in Norton County, wrapped up wheat harvest on July 9, after two weeks of hit and miss rains held up harvest in his area. What started out as good test weights and yields on June 23, ended up with fields being insurance adjusted and won’t be harvested because of weed pressure and disappointing test weights. Grainfield has been a consistent variety on his farm over the past several years, and KS Bill Snyder is a new variety that yielded very well.

Last fall, the crop emerged with an excellent stand, but the lack of winter precipitation and several cold snaps left the wheat in poor condition coming out of dormancy. A dry spring and a string of hot days further stressed the crop. Tanner said it was “a day away from death in early June” when it finally caught some rain. “With that small amount of rain, it’s surprising we had any wheat at all this year,” he said.

The fallow fields were averaging in the 40s to 70s for yields, and the continuous fields were averaging in the mid 20s before the harvest rains came through. A recent downpour—2 inches in just 20 minutes—highlighted the importance of wheat residue left on the soil. As Tanner put it, “There is value to wheat beyond the grain.”