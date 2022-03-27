Salina, KS

Kansas FSA is Hiring

Todd PittengerMarch 27, 2022

The Kansas Farm Service Agency is hiring.

According to the agency, interested persons are required to follow the job vacancy announcement at USAJOBS. The link is below. Salary range is $32,570 to 58,158 per year.

These positions are responsible for carrying out office activities and functions pertaining to one or more of the program areas administered in the county. Interpreting and explaining procedures, program regulations and forms to producers and other agency personnel. Utilizing various web-based software applications to maintain producer data and processing automated forms. Using a high degree of initiative and judgment in planning and carrying out assigned tasks and resolving problems encountered.

