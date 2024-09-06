Kansas Football Single Game Tickets Now on Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Single game tickets for Kansas Football’s Big 12 Conference home games are now on sale. All four games will be played in Kansas City, Missouri, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs.

Ticket and parking pass delivery for all KU games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. The ticket office will not be open for any walk-up sales. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at www.chiefs.com/parking. Advance parking pass purchase is required as cash will not be accepted at the tollgates.

In addition to single game tickets, fans can still purchase the 2024 Kansas Football 4-game season ticket package that includes all home games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The season ticket package features prices starting as low as $230 for general stadium seating.

Kansas will host TCU on Sept. 28 for Family Weekend, Houston on Oct. 19 for Homecoming, Iowa State on Nov. 9 for Salute to Service and Colorado, which returned to the Big 12 in 2024 after 13 seasons in the Pac-12, on Nov. 23 for Senior Day.

The Jayhawks are in the midst of an unprecedented season, hosting all six home games in the Kansas City Metro area as work continues on the University of Kansas Gateway District in Lawrence.

Following a 48-3 win over Lindenwood on Aug. 29 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, the Jayhawks are 1-0 for the fourth consecutive season. Ranked No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 20 in the LBM Coaches Poll, the Jayhawks travel to Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday, Sept. 7 to face the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Premium ticket options, including private suites, are available for all University of Kansas football games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Information on all premium seating options is available at www.chiefs.com. For more information on tickets, click here.