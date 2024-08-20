Kansas Department of Agriculture Marketing Advisory Board Members Appointed

Three Kansans have been appointed by Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam to serve on the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s Marketing Advisory Board. Board service will begin on September 12.

According to the agency, the Marketing Advisory Board provides constituent observation and comment for a variety of industry sector strategies supporting agriculture business development, international agricultural development/trade, From the Land of Kansas trademark program, local foods and affiliated programs, agricultural workforce development, and agricultural education.

“Our service to Kansas agriculture is greatly improved by active feedback from Kansans, like those involved in the Marketing Advisory Board,” said Beam. “Their engagement in our programming helps us remain relevant with today’s market dynamics, and we look forward to their contributions to our team.”

Newly appointed members include: Alejandro Cabero, Kansas Migrant Farmworkers Program, Kansas City; Eric Hamilton, Director of Product Innovation, Seaboard, Merriam; John Jenkinson, KCB Bank Marketing Director, Lakin.

KDA’s purpose is to serve, promote and grow the state’s largest industry. The Division of Agriculture Marketing advocates for and promotes agriculture across the state and works to provide an environment that enhances and encourages economic growth of the agriculture industry and the Kansas economy. For a full list of all advisory board members, go to agriculture.ks.gov/MarketingAdvisoryBoard.