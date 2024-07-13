Kansas Delegation Praying For Trump and Rally Goers

Shots rang out at a Donald Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania today as the former President spoke to an enthusiastic crowd.

Authorities say Secret Service agents shot and killed the man who apparently tried to assassinate the 45th President while he stood at the podium. It is believed one person in the crowd was hit by a bullet and died at the scene.

United States Senator Dr. Roger Marshall shared this on this X account: May God Bless Our President.

United States Senator Jerry Moran posted his concern for President Trump on his X account Saturday: “Praying for President Trump, everyone who attended the rally and for our country.”

Kansas First District Congressman Tracy Mann tells KSAL News, “Audrey and I are praying for President Trump, attendees at his PA rally, and our nation. Hate and violence are not the answer. President Trump’s perseverance is second to none. God speed, Mr. President. We stand with you.”

Photo shared courtesy Dr. Roger Marshall’s X Social Media Account