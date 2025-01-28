Kansas Dealing With Tuberculosis Outbreak

Kansas health officials are dealing with one of the largest tuberculosis outbreaks in US History

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has been working with local health departments in Johnson and Wyandotte Counties in response a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak. The agencies are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure patients are receiving proper treatment and to prevent additional cases from occurring.

To date, most cases have been in Wyandotte County, with very low risk to the general public, including the surrounding counties.

As of January 24, 2025, the number of outbreak associated active cases reported is 67, broken down as follows:

Wyandotte County: 60

Johnson County: 7

The number of outbreak associated latent infections reported since is 79, broken down as follows:

Wyandotte County: 77

Johnson County: 2

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection that usually affects the lungs. It’s spread through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or spits. TB is treatable with antibiotics. Shortly after beginning treatment, a person with active TB disease will no longer be infectious.