Kansas Corn Symposium Coming to Salina

The Kansas Corn Growers Association will kick off its 50th Anniversary celebration at the Kansas Corn Symposium later this month in Salina. An event is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn.

According to the organization, they’ll start with a luncheon and afternoon session with speakers on markets, state and national issues and transition planning, followed by a 50th anniversary reception, dinner and entertainment with dueling pianos.

The Kansas Corn Symposium brings together Kansas corn farmers, leaders and industry supporters to celebrate corn, Kansas’ top crop.

_ _ _

Register Here