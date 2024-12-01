Kansas Corn Growers Welcome Meeting Season

Winter is coming and Kansas Corn and its commodity partners are offering several events with learning and networking opportunities for Kansas corn farmers. With four Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools held across the state, the Kansas Corn Symposium and Kansas Commodity Classic, growers can catch up with their commodity organizations, and farmers from across Kansas, and can hear from top speakers about issues that impact agriculture and their farms’ profitability. All events are offered free to growers.

Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools

2025 Kansas Corn and Soybean Crop Management Schools will be held across the state Jan. 14-17. Kansas Corn and Kansas Soybean partner with K-State Research and Extension to offer the Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools, winter learning sessions for Kansas soybean and corn farmers. The Kansas Corn and Soybean Schools cover a number of issues for growers and are tailored to each region. Morning refreshments and a hot lunch are provided at these in-person schools.

2025 Corn and Soybean School Dates and Locations

Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Highland

Location: Geiger Ag, 1758 Coronado Rd, Highland, KS

Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Parsons

Location: KSU Southeast Research and Extension Center, 25092 Ness Rd, Parsons, KS

Thursday, Jan. 16 at Hesston

Location: AGCO, 420 W Lincoln Blvd., Hesston, KS

Friday, Jan. 17 at Oakley

Location: Buffalo Bill Cultural Center, 3083 US HWY 83, Oakley, KS

Learn more here.

Kansas Corn Symposium, Thursday, Jan. 30

Get ready to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Kansas Corn Growers Association at the Kansas Corn Symposium. The symposium will begin with a luncheon, top speakers, the KCGA annual meeting, a 50th Anniversary reception, dinner and entertainment. The Symposium will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn. The Kansas Corn Symposium brings together Kansas corn farmers, leaders and industry supporters to celebrate corn, Kansas’ top crop! Learn more here.

The Kansas Commodity Classic, Friday, Jan. 31

The Kansas Commodity Classic is the annual convention of the Kansas Corn, Grain Sorghum, Soybean and Wheat growers associations. The Classic will be held Friday, January 31, 2025 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for a high quality program with speakers on markets, policy and more along with breakfast and lunch, all offered free to growers thanks to the generous support of our sponsors. Learn more here.