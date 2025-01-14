Kansas Commodity Classic Returning to Salina

The Kansas Commodity Classic returns on Friday, January 31, 2025, at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina, bringing together Kansas farmers and industry leaders for a day of valuable information and networking.

The Kansas Commodity Classic is the annual convention of the Kansas wheat, corn, grain sorghum, soybean and wheat associations. The event is free to attend and includes a complimentary breakfast and lunch, but pre-registration is requested.

Emceed by Greg Akagi, agriculture director for WIBW Radio and Kansas Agriculture Network, the event will include perspectives on long-term weather forecasts, market insights, investment in rural communities, the Kansas State Fair, conservation and legislative developments.

“We have a really interesting lineup of speakers this year,” said Shayna DeGroot, Kansas Wheat director of membership and government affairs. “We’re excited to get these speakers and panelists in front of our farmer members and learn from these experts.”

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. with speakers kicking off at 8:30 a.m. with remarks from Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam, followed by meteorologist Chip Redmond, Weather Data Library and Kansas Mesonet manager at Kansas State University, who will share his outlook on the weather for the 2025 growing season.

Ben Brown, an agricultural markets and policy specialist with the University of Missouri’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, will discuss markets and share his insights into what to expect as the 2025 growing season begins amid changing markets.

Marshall Stewart, executive vice president for external engagement and chief of staff at Kansas State University, and Ernie Minton dean of the College of Agriculture, will brief attendees on K-State’s efforts to bring value to farmers in all 105 Kansas counties.

Justin Cobb, with Kansans for Conservation, will provide an update on their efforts to advocate for legislation supporting conservation funding. Bryan Schulz, general manager at the Kansas State Fair, will deliver a presentation on the fair’s strategic vision, future initiatives and long-term goals.

Members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation have been invited and are expected to address key policy issues affecting Kansas farmers, along with legislative developments in Washington, D.C., and their implications for the agricultural sector.

The day will conclude with an agricultural exports panel, featuring Verity Ulibarri, chairwoman of the U.S. Grains Council; Mike Spier, vice president of overseas operations at U.S. Wheat Associates; and Lance Rezac, chairman of the U.S. Soybean Export Council. Panelists will discuss exports within their respective commodities and answer questions from attendees.

In addition to the main one-day conference, the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers will conduct its annual meeting along with other commodity-specific meetings the day before.

“Join us at the Kansas Commodity Classic to gain valuable insights into the ever-shifting agricultural landscape,” DeGroot said. “From policy updates to in-depth market analysis, weather forecasts and more, come explore how Kansas grain producers can navigate the challenges ahead and capitalize on opportunities.”