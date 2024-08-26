Kansas 4-H Youth Advance to National Contest

Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2024 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 17-18. The event was hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry.

Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest, meat judging contest, livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl.

Individual 4-H members who participated in all three activities (livestock and meat judging and skillathon) qualified for the Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes. Lyle Perrier from Greenwood County was named the 2024 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes High Individual for the second year in a row.

Also placing in the top 10 were:

2nd – Reegan McDaniel, Southwind District.

3rd – Hayden Stubbs, Sunflower District.

4th – Lillian Hulse, Central Kansas District.

5th – Hannah Perrier, Greenwood County.

6th – Brady Hoffman, Sedgwick County.

7th – Kansas Lange, Pawnee County.

8th – Tate Crystal, Southwind District.

9th – Maggie Chandler, Wildcat District.

10th – Kole Harris, Wildcat District.

Southwind District No. 3 won the Livestock Sweepstakes Champion Team Award with the best combined team performance in livestock judging, livestock skillathon, livestock quiz bowl and meat judging. Teams in the top five included, in order, included Sunflower District No. 1; Wildcat District No. 1; Sedgwick County; and Southwind No. 1.

Individual and team placings are posted to the Kansas State Youth Livestock Program website https://bit.ly/sweepstakesresults and the Judging Card website, Judgingcard.com.

The team champions for the livestock skillathon and livestock quiz bowl will represent Kansas at their respective national 4-H contest, which occur later this fall. Also, Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H livestock judging contest in Louisville.

Based on their performance in the state livestock judging contest, a group of 15 young people were selected to advance to the team selection process. This will include a series of livestock evaluation workshops and opportunities provided by the K-State Livestock Judging Team.

K-State officials said this is the third year Kansas will be represented by an all-star team at the national 4-H meat judging contest during the American Royal. The top 17 kids will participate in several educational opportunities and meat evaluation workshops with the K-State Meat Judging Team throughout the fall as part of the all-star team selection process.

The Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes program is also sponsored by Lyons Ranch Family, Kansas Beef Council, Kansas Pork Association, K-State’s College of Agriculture, Ag Tech, Judd Ranch and Farm Talk.

_ _ _

Photo: The top 10 finishers in the 2024 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes contest, in order from left to right, are Lyle Perrier, Greenwood County; Reegan McDaniel, Southwind District; Hayden Stubbs, Sunflower District; Lillian Hulse, Central Kansas District; Hannah Perrier, Greenwood County; Brady Hoffman, Sedgwick County; Kansas Lange, Pawnee County; Tate Crystal, Southwind District; Maggie Chandler, Wildcat District; and Kole Harris, Wildcat District