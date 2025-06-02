Kansans Nominated For Cattle Feeders Hall Of Fame

Voting is underway for next year’s inductees into the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. The nominees from Kansas include the late Glenn Mull of Haviland and the late Bob Foote from Bucyrus.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, Mull and his father, Keith, owned and operated Mull Farms and Feeding Inc. What started with one feedyard in Pawnee Rock grew to encompass four more cattle feeding and backgrounding facilities located in Haviland, Mentor, Kinsley and Fellsburg. Total feedyard and growing capacities were about 30,000 head. Mull was a longtime member of KLA and NCBA. Sadly, Glenn and three other family members perished in a plane crash in Bellevue, TN, February 3, 2014. They were on their way to attend the Cattle Industry Convention in Nashville, TN. Mull is survived by two grown children and six grandchildren.

Foote and his wife, Gail, founded Foote Cattle Company in 1985, which consisted of a farming enterprise, order buying business and cattle feeding operation. Hoxie Feedyard, with an initial capacity of 10,000 head, became part of the family business in 1997. Since that time, Foote Cattle Company has grown to include feedyards in multiple locations across Kansas and Nebraska with a total capacity of 285,000 head, as well as farming, ranching and banking enterprises. Foote passed away in 2022. His sons, Scott, Brad and Greg, carry on his legacy.

Two nominees will be inducted into the Hall of Fame based on the number of ballots cast. To vote, click here.

Photo via Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. Bob Foote (left) and Glenn Mull (right)