K-State’s Klieman Meets with Media During Bye Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex as the Wildcats enter their first of two bye weeks during the 2024 season. Links to video and audio of Klieman’s press conference – which was streamed live on ESPN+ – are above, and a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Good afternoon, everyone. Going back and looking at the film, I thought our guys played really well. I thought we played really hard. I thought we made some good strides in a number of areas. There are still some things that we have to keep working on and keep improving. The open week for us comes at a really good time. We had talked early in the season that we’d have four weeks of camp, and then five weeks of games. Then we’d get a break, and then we’d have four weeks of games. So, this is a really good time. We’ve got a lot of guys banged up and some older players that just kind of need a break. Then we need to develop some guys, and we need to continue to work on some areas that we need to improve on.”