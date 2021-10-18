K-State’s Homecoming Contest Set for Afternoon Tilt

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Homecoming Game against TCU on October 30 will be played at 2:30 p.m., and will be shown on ESPNU.

K-State has won each of the last two games against the Horned Frogs by narrow margins. In 2019 in Manhattan, the Wildcats earned a 24-17 victory, while they edged TCU in Fort Worth last season, 21-14. The Wildcats are 4-3 all-time in home games against TCU, which includes a 2-2 mark in Big 12 play.

As previously announced late Saturday night, K-State at Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m., this Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium in a game shown on FS1.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 23

K-State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1 Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. ESPN Oklahoma State at Baylor 2:30 p.m. FOX West Virginia at TCU 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 30