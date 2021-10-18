Salina, KS

Now: 68 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 73 ° | Lo: 53 °

K-State’s Homecoming Contest Set for Afternoon Tilt

K-State Athletics ReleaseOctober 18, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Homecoming Game against TCU on October 30 will be played at 2:30 p.m., and will be shown on ESPNU.

K-State has won each of the last two games against the Horned Frogs by narrow margins. In 2019 in Manhattan, the Wildcats earned a 24-17 victory, while they edged TCU in Fort Worth last season, 21-14. The Wildcats are 4-3 all-time in home games against TCU, which includes a 2-2 mark in Big 12 play.

As previously announced late Saturday night, K-State at Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m., this Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium in a game shown on FS1.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 23

K-State at Texas Tech 11 a.m. FS1
Oklahoma at Kansas 11 a.m. ESPN
Oklahoma State at Baylor 2:30 p.m. FOX
West Virginia at TCU 6:30 p.m. ESPNU

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 30

Texas at Baylor 11 a.m. ABC
Iowa State at West Virginia 1 p.m. Big 12 Now on ESPN+
TCU at K-State 2:30 p.m. ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma 2:30 p.m. ABC
Kansas at Oklahoma State 6 p.m. FS1

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Sports News

First AP Men’s Hoops Top 25 P...

The Associated Press released its first look at the top 25 in men's college basketball on Monday. ...

October 18, 2021 Comments

Cost of Fuel Still Going Up

Top News

October 18, 2021

Broncos’ inability to throw l...

Sports News

October 18, 2021

Chiefs Defeat Washington, 31-13, Be...

Sports News

October 18, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Salina Man Stabbed
October 18, 2021Comments
Vehicle Strikes Parked Ca...
October 18, 2021Comments
Accident Leaves Three Inj...
October 18, 2021Comments
S.A.F.E. Campaign Planned...
October 18, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices