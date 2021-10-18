K-State’s Homecoming Contest Set for Afternoon Tilt

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Homecoming Game against TCU on October 30 will be played at 2:30 p.m., and will be shown on ESPNU.
K-State has won each of the last two games against the Horned Frogs by narrow margins. In 2019 in Manhattan, the Wildcats earned a 24-17 victory, while they edged TCU in Fort Worth last season, 21-14. The Wildcats are 4-3 all-time in home games against TCU, which includes a 2-2 mark in Big 12 play.
As previously announced late Saturday night, K-State at Texas Tech will kick off at 11 a.m., this Saturday inside Jones AT&T Stadium in a game shown on FS1.
Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 23
|K-State at Texas Tech
|11 a.m.
|FS1
|Oklahoma at Kansas
|11 a.m.
|ESPN
|Oklahoma State at Baylor
|2:30 p.m.
|FOX
|West Virginia at TCU
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 30
|Texas at Baylor
|11 a.m.
|ABC
|Iowa State at West Virginia
|1 p.m.
|Big 12 Now on ESPN+
|TCU at K-State
|2:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Texas Tech at Oklahoma
|2:30 p.m.
|ABC
|Kansas at Oklahoma State
|6 p.m.
|FS1