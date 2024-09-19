Police Dog Dies While on Duty

A Salina Police K9 was killed in an accidental fall while on duty Wednesday.

According to the Salina Police Department K-9 Tyrann died in an accidental fall from an elevated position.

According to the agency, Ty was an active and faithful public servant, serving since February of 2021. His loss will be felt by the department members and the community.

Services for Tyrann will be arranged and the public notified of the location, date, and time. Further information will be released when appropriate.