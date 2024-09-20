Woman Injured in 2 Vehicle Crash

A Bennington woman was transported to the hospital after a two car crash north of Salina on Thursday.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the 33-year-old woman was southbound on Old 81 Highway in a 2015 Acura MDX.

Deputies say a 64-year-old man from Salina was driving northbound in a 2009 Honda Civic and turned left onto Golf Link Road in front of the woman’s car. She honked and applied the brakes but collided with the Civic.

The man was not hurt, while the woman was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with possible minor injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Photos courtesy Saline Co. Sheriff’s Office