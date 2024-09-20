Precision, Power in the Sky

Some of the top aerobatic pilots in the world are back in Salina to compete in the 2024 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships.

Shad Coulson, International Aerobatic Club’s contest director tells KSAL News that each pilot performs at least three routines that begin with a pre-planned set of maneuvers.

The Salina Regional Airport is hosting about 90-top pilots for the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships September 22nd through the 27th.

Competitors must execute prescribed maneuvers as part of an overall performance. It places high demands on both the pilot and aircraft to be at their best.

Pilots compete in five categories, according to International Aerobatic Club materials – Primary, Sportsman, Intermediate, Advanced, and Unlimited in both power and glider aerobatics. Pilots in each category fly at least three routines:

Known: where all competitors fly a pre-published set of maneuvers.

Unknown: maneuvers are presented to the pilot 12 hours before.

Freestyle: pilots create their own routine based on maneuvers allowed in their category.

All routines are scored by judges, and those posting the highest scores in each category are named national champions. Top finishers in the advanced category will earn berths on the U.S. Unlimited Aerobatic Team that will compete in the 2024 World Aerobatic Championships.

Public viewing during the event will be available at Fossett Plaza, 2035 Beechcraft Road.

Photos courtesy: U.S. National Aerobatic Championships