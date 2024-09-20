Bringing the Spice to Salina

Candiles Tacos & Tequila was officially launched this morning as they bring a new spice to Salina.

Manager Chris Martinez tells KSAL News, he is excited to share with the community what the Tex-Mex restaurant has to offer. “We are excited to bring something new to the city” said Martinez.

Their menu carries a variety of options such as seafood, chicken, steak, fajitas, enchiladas, burritos, vegetarian and more. “Our food is authentic and we believe we are unique from the other Mexican restaurants that are in Salina” said Martinez.

He emphasizes that they serve “very good” margaritas, micheladas, cocktails and more.

Martinez says they hold events on certain days. These include:

“College Night” every Friday open-1:30 am

Saturday, October 5th “Estilo Chihuahua” will perform at Candiles (every 3 weeks on Saturdays, a new band will come and perform)

Thursday, October 31st a “Halloween Party” open-1:30 am

Visit Candiles Tacos & Tequila located on, 109 N Santa Fe Ave.

For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/p/Candiles-Tacos-Tequila-61555736098556/