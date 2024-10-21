K-State’s Game at Houston Set for Afternoon Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s November 2 contest at Houston inside TDECU Stadium will start at 2:30 p.m. and be shown on FOX.

It will be the Wildcats’ first afternoon kick of the year and third daytime game as the Tulane and Oklahoma State contests each kicked off at 11 a.m. Kansas State won the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between the Wildcats and Cougars a year ago, a 41-0 shutout win in Manhattan on October 28.

The game at Houston follows the Wildcats’ Homecoming contest, the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas, this Saturday, a 7 p.m., contest inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium that will be shown on ESPN2.

Fans wishing to purchase standing-room only tickets for the game against the Jayhawks can do so at www.kstatesports.com/tickets. Fans looking for reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. K-State Athletics can only verify tickets and assist with any issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased from the K-State Ticket Office or through SeatGeek.

