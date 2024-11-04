K-State vs. Arizona State to Kick at Night

The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that Kansas State’s November 16 home game against new conference member Arizona State will kick at either 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. on a network to be announced. This will be the Wildcats’ seventh game this year to kick at 6 p.m. local time, including the fourth in the last five games.

It will be just the second home game for the Wildcats since late September as they host the Sun Devils in Manhattan for the first time ever. ASU holds a 5-1 series lead as it won all five home games – the latest being in 1989 – while the Wildcats won the last meeting between the two programs, a 34-27 victory in the 2002 Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California.

Standing-room only tickets for the game against Arizona State are available for purchase at www.kstatesports.com/tickets. Fans looking for reserved seats are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. K-State Athletics can only verify tickets and assist with any issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased from the K-State Ticket Office or through SeatGeek.

