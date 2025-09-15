K-State is Top 5 Agriculture School

Kansas State University’s College of Agriculture has moved up to No. 5 in Niche.com’s annual list of the Best Colleges for Agricultural Sciences, reinforcing its reputation as one of the nation’s premier agriculture programs.

The ranking is determined through a combination of U.S. Department of Education data and millions of student and alumni reviews. For K-State, the recognition reflects the quality of academics, opportunities for student growth and the close-knit community that defines the college.

The university’s College of Agriculture was listed at No. 7 in last year’s rankings.

“Applying to Kansas State University has been one of the most rewarding and impactful decisions of my life,” said Layton Johnson, an agricultural education student. “I first connected with (agricultural education professor Jon) Ulmer at the Kansas FFA state convention during high school, and that conversation gave me the confidence to pursue my degree here. Since then, I’ve experienced an environment where professors know me personally, care about my goals and prepare me for success in and beyond the classroom.”

Dan Moser, the interim Eldon Gideon Dean of the College of Agriculture, said the recognition demonstrates the college’s growing impact.

“We are proud to see K-State’s College of Agriculture ranked in the top five nationally,” Moser said. “This distinction reflects the excellence of our faculty and staff, the achievements of our students and the forward-looking innovation that defines our program.”

A centerpiece of that innovation is the Agriculture Innovation Initiative, which is reshaping the future of agricultural teaching, research and outreach at K-State. The initiative includes state-of-the-art facilities under construction across campus and strategies to attract top-tier faculty and researchers.

Johnson said those investments, combined with a supportive culture, are preparing students like him to lead.

“One of the most valuable aspects of my time here has been the close-knit, supportive learning environment,” he said. “In addition to strong academics, I’ve built lifelong friendships and leadership skills through organizations and activities in the College of Agriculture. K-State doesn’t just help us (as students) meet our goals — it pushes us to exceed them and step into roles that will shape the future of agriculture.”

Niche.com’s top 10 agriculture schools for 2025 are:

No. 1 Cornell University

No. 2 Texas A&M University

No. 3 University of Florida

No. 4 University of Illinois Urbana–Champaign

No. 5 Kansas State University

No. 6 North Carolina State University

No. 7 University of California – Davis

No. 8 Oklahoma State University

No. 9 University of Georgia

No. 10 Purdue University