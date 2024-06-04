K-State Inks Transfer Cornerback Jordan Dunbar

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State added its fourth FBS transfer of the spring window on Tuesday with the signing of cornerback Jordan Dunbar to a Financial Aid Agreement.

Dunbar comes to K-State after spending the previous four seasons at Rice. He redshirted the 2023 season and will have two more years of eligibility remaining. He is joined in this year’s spring transfer window class by running back Dylan Edwards (Colorado), linebacker Alec Marenco (New Mexico) and quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson (Connecticut).

A product of Tarrytown, New York, Dunbar saw action in 25 games with 21 starts over parts of three seasons at Rice. After playing in one game in 2020, Dunbar played in all 12 games with nine starts in 2021 as he earned All-Freshman C-USA honors from the league’s coaches, while he started all 12 of his games played in 2022 en route to All-Conference USA Honorable Mention accolades.

During the 2022 campaign in which Rice earned a berth into the Lending Tree Bowl, Dunbar tied for ninth in C-USA with 10 pass breakups, including a career high three at Louisiana Tech. In 2021, Dunbar had nine pass breakups with two coming in the season finale, while he had a career-high seven tackles against Houston.

After posting a 9-4 record – which included a win over No. 18 NC State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl – Kansas State finished the 2023 season ranked 18th in the Associated Press Top 25, 19th in the AFCA Coaches Poll and 25th in the College Football Playoff Top 25. The Wildcats are currently riding a streak of three seasons with at least eight wins, the only Big 12 team and one of only 11 Power 4 squads to lay that claim.

K-State begins the 2024 campaign by hosting UT Martin inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on August 31 before traveling to face Tulane on September 7 and closing out non-conference play by hosting Arizona on Friday, September 13.