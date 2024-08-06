K-State Holds Initial Fall Camp Press Conference

Watch Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Listen to Coach Klieman’s Press Conference | Buy Tickets

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman met with members of the media for the first time during fall camp on Monday at the Vanier Family Football Complex. Links to video and audio of the press conference – which was streamed live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ – are above, while a transcript of Klieman’s opening statement is below.

CHRIS KLIEMAN, HEAD COACH

Opening Statement…

“Well, good afternoon. We just finished practice (number) five. It’s been good so far. (Today was our) third day in our half pads. Tomorrow, we’ll get to put on full pads. We’re still evaluating a ton of guys, and that’s kind of what we’re doing right now — all our install on offense and defense, looking at our younger guys, looking at new guys, especially the ones that just arrived here in the summer, as well as the kids that are redshirt freshmen that have kind of been on the program a little while. So, it’s a work in progress.”