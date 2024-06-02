K-State defeats SEMO 7-2, Advances to Super Regional

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Kansas State Baseball team returned to the NCAA postseason for the first time in 11 years over the weekend, and for Wildcat fans, the wait was well worth it. Head Coach Pete Hughes and the Wildcats clinched the Regional Championship with a 7-2 win over Southeast Missouri State on Sunday night, advancing to the Super Regionals.

Kansas State’s run begain in interesting fashion, in a late Friday night, which turned to an early Saturday morning thanks to Mother Nature, which only delayed a 19-4 drubbing of Louisiana Tech a few hours overnight.

Following that opening victory, Kansas State then used a 6-run 5th inning to knock off #5 national seed, and regional host, Arkansas 7-6 to advance to Sunday’s regional final.

K-State would get an assist from SEMO, who upset Arkansas in the Sunday elimination game, ousting the Razorbacks from competition, and the Wildcats took advantage of the matchup in the Final.

The Wildcats would jump on SEMO early, scoring 4 runs in the 2nd, and 3 more in the 3rd, to take the early 7-0 lead, all the while, holding SEMO in check offensively.

The Redhawks would score its only 2 runs on a home run in the 8th inning, but Kansas State would never have t0 sweat, outlasting SEMO and clinching K-State’s second ever trip to the Supers.

Kansas State will now travel to Charlottesville, Virginia to take on #12 national seed, and champion of the Charlottesville Regional, the Virginia Cavaliers, where only a best two-of-three series separates either team from Omaha and the College World Series.

In Sunday’s win, K-State tallied 7 runs on 12 hits and an error, while all 12 hits were singles. Cole Wisenbaker earned the win on the mound for K-State, totaling three shutout innings of work, allowing just two hits and three strikeouts.

Kansas State is now 35-24 on the season. Their Super Regional competition will begin either Friday or Saturday, but will be announced Monday by the NCAA.