K-State Coordinators Preview Season Opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State offensive coordinator Conor Riley and defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with members of the media on Thursday at the Vanier Family Football Complex prior to the Wildcats’ season opener on Saturday against UT Martin. Links to video and audio of both press conferences are above, and a transcript of select quotes are below.

CONOR RILEY, OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On the approach to the game…

“Well, we’re going to approach this game – I don’t mean to be too ‘coaches speak,’ but we have a very young football team. What we’re looking to do is execute at a really high level, play extremely fast and look to improve. I understand that you’re going to say, ‘Boy, what a B.S. coaching answer that that is,’ but that’s the truth of it. We certainly want to be efficient and physical in the run game. We want to create completions and get the ball in our playmakers’ hands.”

On how Andrew Leingang and John Pastore pushed the starters throughout camp…

“I think that both of them have pushed the first group extremely well. You look primarily to Andrew Leingang from an offensive line standpoint and the versatility that he has. I believe that he’s pushing everyone within that offensive line group. I’ve been very pleased with his play. John, having the ability to play a little bit of the left side, a little bit of the right side as well, has been very beneficial, too.”

On having versatility across the offensive line…

“Certainly you hope to use that depth at your own discretion not because of what your needs are, but we all know, as you go through the course of a season, having that depth and having that competition is extremely important. I’ve said it before, we’ve been very fortunate the previous two years of having not only great experience, but also a lot of depth. I think our depth has improved over the course of the last four and a half weeks. Is it where it has been the previous two years? Probably not. So, over the course of the next so many weeks and where we’re at today, this is a long football season. We have to continue to push the envelope.”

On playing any of the backups a majority of the game on Saturday…

“We’ll see how the game plays out, and that’s the reality of it. I think it would be a mistake of me not to mention that I’ve been on the other side. I’ve been an FCS coach and have had an opportunity to go play the Power 5 football teams. With Coach Klieman’s background, my background, some of the other coaches’ background, we were fortunate enough last year against Southeast Missouri that we were up a significant amount going into that second half that allowed us to create some that depth and allowed us to get some of that game experience. We’re going to kind of play that out as we see it.”

On if he is comfortable where they are with the in-helmet communication…

“Yeah, I am. We’ve utilized it in Friday-night settings. We utilized it through fall camp. We utilized it a little bit this past spring. How is that communication going into week one? Is that going to be different week five, week six? There’s a possibility of that. I think as we are all adapting and adjusting to the new technology of whether it’s the in-helmet communication, which I know is kind of that sexy thing to talk about, but then also having the tablets on the sideline and having that new technology and just kind of really getting into it this past weekend for the first time. We just got those here 10-11 days ago, and how much that’s going to change. There’s all these cool little tools that you can use, but what is truly functional throughout the course of the game?”

JOE KLANDERMAN, DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR

On Marques Sigle being named a captain…

“I’m very proud of him. It’s cool that a guy can come in here and be in the program for two years and do what he’s done and get the clout that he has. He’s not a huge verbal guy. He’s not a quiet guy by any means, but he’s not the loudest guy on the roster. He’s just a guy that’s going to do his business every day. He shows up every day in the weight room and grinds. He works his butt off in practice. He never has a sense of entitlement. He works like he’s still trying to earn stuff all the time. Players see that and players try to emulate that. That’s how good culture gets started by getting guys like that in the program.”

On the how talented the safety position is…

“Very talented, but it remains to be seen. You have to do it on Saturday, but we have incredible speed, very football-smart kids, great personalities. Not that that always translates, but it does. When I say that, I mean I think they can handle adversity. They can handle hard coaching. They can handle good times. I’m excited to unleash the crew.”

On if the defensive staff will watch the Tulane game before the UT Martin game…

“I’ll see plenty of it next week. It is kind of nice to watch game flow and see how things are looking from tempo, stuff that you don’t always see on the all-22 film. I’m always cautious about that. Friday night, I don’t mind watching the game, but I don’t try to get too involved in it and looking at what they’re doing or how they’re doing. I got my own problems. I’ll worry about that on Sunday.”

On how much further along Austin Romaine is compared to any time last year…

“Night and day. Unbelievable, night and day. Body is better, but confidence is where he needed it. He came in that spring early as an early enrollee, but he had a hand injury, so he didn’t do a ton that first spring. Last fall, he kind of got thrust into a role that maybe wasn’t ready for – again, not maybe physically, but mentally. So, it worked all right for a few weeks, but then the grind of college football caught up to him. I don’t think it’s going to catch up to him this year. The way he walks, talks, acts, he’s like a veteran guy, and it’s cool to see him leading out there.”

On the challenges that UT Martin quarterback Kinkead Dent presents…

“He’s a really good player. I think he can give you a little bit of trouble with his mobility. At first glance – we see Avery Johnson every day and you wouldn’t say he’s that – but he’s longer, so I think he’s moving faster. People have a hard time with him in the open field. I think he really has a good grasp of what they’re doing offensively. Along with him is a veteran group of receivers that he’s worked with, and skill guys. For that matter, interior linemen. So, you bet, continuity is one of the bigger things that brings a good football team up, and they have a ton of it on the offensive side.”

On what Damian Ilalio has done to put himself into a position to start…

“Similar to Marques (Sigle), just his leadership – what he does, how he attacks each drill, each day, each meeting. I was up here July – I don’t know I’m going to make up a date, but it was, right after Fourth – July 9, and I was walking around upstairs. I heard voices, and I went in, and he had all the nose tackles up there meeting. He was on the board with a pen, and I thought that was just really cool. I think he’s got the attention of a lot of our players just because of who he is and how he goes about his business on an everyday basis.”