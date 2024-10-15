K-State College of Education Ambassadors Selected

Two students from Salina are among twenty-two Kansas State University students recently selected to serve as College of Education Ambassadors , a group of approximately 50 students who promote and serve the college. College of Education Ambassadors work to promote the education field and be a resource to prospective and newly admitted students.

According to K-State, College of Education Ambassadors are responsible for participating in several programs to recruit students to K-State, including the daily campus visits program, Future Teachers Visit Day and other recruitment programs.

“This is a group of eclectic, involved and inspired students who are passionate about their university,” said Marcus Kidd, College of Education Ambassadors advisor and assistant director for enrollment management and institutional partnerships for the college. “We look forward to working with them to help recruit future education professionals.”

The following students were selected:

Kara Sommers, freshman in elementary education, Burns; Ellie Supple, junior in secondary education-physical education and health, Edgerton; Alexander Watkins, sophomore in educational studies, Eudora; Ava Gregg, freshman in elementary education, Great Bend; Griffin Heger, sophomore in secondary education-physical education and health, Hugoton; Regan Harriman, sophomore in elementary education, Lawrence; Taylor Carson, freshman in secondary education-art, and Sidney Harris, senior in elementary education, both from Maize; Karissa Alejos, junior in elementary education, and Jacey McElwain, freshman in elementary education, both from Olathe; Nora Alferman, sophomore in elementary education, Overland Park; Sydney Goetz, freshman in elementary education, and Joseph Zepeda, freshman in secondary education-English, both from Salina; Lucy Roy, freshman in elementary education, Shawnee; Sydney Ruder, sophomore in elementary education from Stilwell; and Alysia Lupercio, sophomore in secondary education-social studies, Wichita.

From out of state: Irene Hoff, senior in elementary education, Oak Creek, Colorado; Allison Sommerfield, freshman in elementary education, Oswego, Illinois; Isaac Burr, sophomore in secondary education-mathematics, Marthasville, Missouri; Grace Huffman, senior in secondary education-biology, Canton, Pennsylvania; and Sadie Blackwell, sophomore in elementary education, Melissa, Texas.

From out of the country: Humaira Alami, freshman in secondary education-mathematics, Afghanistan.