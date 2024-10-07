K-State at West Virginia to Kick at Night

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and FOX Sports announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 19 game at West Virginia will kick at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be shown on either FOX or FS1.

The Wildcats and Mountaineers are meeting for the first time in two years after not playing in 2023. K-State has won each of the last two matchups, earning a 34-17 home win in 2021 before a 48-31 triumph in Morgantown in 2022.

No. 18 Kansas State travels to face Colorado on Saturday in a 9:15 p.m. (CT) contest that will be shown on ESPN. Following the game at West Virginia, the Wildcats’ return home for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on October 26.

