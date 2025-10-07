Junior Livestock Show Champs Chosen

The 93rd annual Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS) was held in Hutchinson October 3-5. Grand champions were named in both market and breeding divisions across all four species throughout the weekend.

Dax Seibert from Pawnee County led his 1,449 lb. crossbred steer to grand champion honors, while Emma Karst of Russell County owned the reserve champion steer, a crossbred weighing 1,468 lb.

In the breeding heifer show, a Limousin heifer exhibited by Molly McCurry of Reno County took top honors. Reserve supreme went to the AOB heifer shown by Harper Conine from Scott County. The supreme heifer in the bred-and-owned division was a Hereford owned by Brayson Mayo of Scott County. Brecken Bergkamp from Reno County led the reserve supreme bred-and-owned, a Charolais.

A 241 lb. dark crossbred shown by Gentry Ward from Miami County was named grand champion market hog. Anah Higbie of Franklin County exhibited the reserve grand champion, a 305 lb. dark crossbred.

The supreme breeding gilt came out of the commercial division and was exhibited by Kenzi Martinez from Scott County. Reserve supreme breeding gilt went to a Duroc entry from Bently Ellis of Franklin County. In the bred-and-owned division, the supreme champion gilt was a Light AOB shown by Kyser Nemecek from Allen County. Annelise Schuetz of Leavenworth owned the reserve supreme, a Berkshire.

Kaylee Schumacher of Ellis County owned the grand champion market lamb, a 152 lb. blackface. The reserve grand, a 149 lb. blackface lamb, was shown by Carter Watson from Douglas County.

Supreme breeding ewe honors went to a Hampshire owned by Lakyn Rookstool of Pottawatomie County. Her brother, Mason, exhibited the reserve supreme out of the commercial division. Quinlyn Yoho from Woodson County led the supreme champion bred-and-owned ewe, a Dorset. The reserve supreme bred-and-owned was shown by Mackenzie Krueger of Coffey County.

Heidi Mengarelli of Crawford County exhibited the grand champion market goat, weighing 99 lbs. The 94 lb. reserve champion was led by Lainey Hager from Miami County.

Jaci Falkenstien of Labette County owned the supreme champion commercial doe, with Sadie Eggers from Woodson County owning the reserve supreme.

Merck Animal Health was the exclusive sponsor of the beef show and Cargill underwrote the sheep and goat shows. Additional sponsors included Emprise Bank, Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, FerAppease, Huvepharma, INTRUST Bank, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Farm Bureau and Farm Bureau Financial Services, KLA, Kansas State University, Open Range Trailer Sales and PrairieLand Partners.