Jerry Ivey Park Improvement Plan Bid Rejected

A revised plan for the improvement of Jerry Ivey Memorial Park was rejected Monday evening after a summary of reductions were presented to Salina City Commissioners.

On Monday, Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond introduced a refurbished park plan to commissioners. This plan was a follow up from the December 23rd, 2024 city commission study session, after commissioners requested to postpone any action of the park’s improvements, because the initial budget of $1.8 million was exceeded.

Hammond said major reductions included the three primary elements of the project such as the spray ground, water wall feature, and the Memorial Monument & Plaza. The revised bid presented was $1,581,762. However, if the city were to approve the bid there would be a shortfall of $500,000 ($1,081,762) that would need to be funded from non-budgeted sources.

Commissioners were opposed to accepting the plan. Commissioner Hoppock said he was “disappointed” to learn the splash pad may not be implemented for this summer.

Commissioners voted to reject the bid and further review the improvement project plan.