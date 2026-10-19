Jayhawks Add Standout Trey Kaufman-Renn

Graphic courtesy of Kansas Athletics

Standout forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, a transfer from Purdue, has joined the Kansas men’s basketball team, head coach Bill Self announced today.

“Trey Kaufman-Renn, who had a tremendous career at Purdue, has enrolled in classes, and is practicing with us as of Sunday,” Self said. “He reached the national championship game, the Elite 8 and the Sweet 16 at Purdue and has been extremely well-drilled and well-coached. Even though it’s late in the process, because of his basketball IQ, we think his transition will be quicker than most put in the same circumstance.”

Kaufman-Renn will take the roster spot of freshman Grant Mordini, who suffered a season-ending patellar tendon injury in practice last month. Mordini will remain with the team and rehab daily to be ready for the 2027-28 season.

Kaufman-Renn will be a fifth-year player for Kansas for the 2026-27 season. The 6-foot-9 Sellersburg, Indiana native was a finalist for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award last year at Purdue, where he averaged 14.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and shot 57.8 percent from the field. He had 11 double-doubles in 2025-26. As a junior in 2024-25, Kaufman-Renn averaged 20.1 point and 6.5 rebounds per contest.

Kaufman-Renn joins Tre White and Melvin Council Jr., as recent additions to the Kansas roster.

Kansas plays its second exhibition game of the season when it hosts Louisville on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The contest begins at 6 p.m. Central and will be televised on ESPNU.