Intersection Changing to All-Way Stop

A South Salina intersection which will have a roundabout installed for traffic control in the future is being temporarily converted to an all-way stop this week.

According to the City of Salina, to improve safety for motorists the intersection of 9th Street and Water Well Road will transform from a two-way stop to an all-way stop on December 17th.

A recent review of traffic volumes, crash history, and field observations determined that the intersection meets federal warrants for all-way stop control.

As part of the change, new stop signs and “Stop Ahead” warning signs will be installed on 9th Street and stop bars will be added to the pavement. Message boards have been in place along 9th Street since December 5th

to alert drivers to the upcoming change and will remain in place for approximately two weeks after installation.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and remain alert as drivers adjust to the new traffic control.

Back on December 8th Salina City Commissioners approved a project which will use a roundabout for traffic control at the busy intersection.