Combine Driver Hurt in Crash

A Labor Day crash involving a farm implement set one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a John Deere S6702 Combine travelling along US 81 Highway on the right shoulder, partially in the driving lane, with the hazard lights on. A Hyundai approaching from behind rear ended the combine.

The driver of the combine, 25-year-old Nathanael Ohlde of Concordia, was complaining of pain and was transported to the hospital in Concordia. The driver of the SUV, 28-year-old Matthew Saucedo from Crete, Nebraska, was not hut. Both drivers were buckled up.

The crash happened during the noon hour Monday in Cloud County 3.4 miles North of Concordia on US 81 Highway.