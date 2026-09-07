14-Year-Old Rolls Truck

Two teens were injured when a 14-year-old driver rolled a truck late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 14-year-old Eric Delgadillo was driving a Ford F 150 pickup truck in a rural area of Stafford County. He lost control and went into a skid. The truck went into a ditch sideways and overturned once. It came to rest on its roof.

Delgadillo and a passenger, 17-year-old Emily Delgadillo, were both transported to the hospital in Stafford to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Both were buckled up. A second 17-year-old passenger was not injured. He was not buckled up.

The crash happened just before midnight Sunday night in the 600 Block of Mincer Ave, a quarter of a mile east of the NE 10th Street and Mincer Ave intersection.