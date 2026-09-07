100 Degree Streak is Over

The streak of 100 degree days is over. A high of 99 on Sunday broke a streak of eight days in a row in which the high temperature topped 100 in Salina. The streak started on August 29th.

According to the National Weather Service, a typical high this time of year is 85 degrees.

A couple of more days of extreme heat are expected before things cool off a bit. The stretch of hot temperatures will continue areawide through Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect through Tuesday evening.

Rain chances will return late Tuesday into Wednesday with additional chances into next week.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s and 90s beyond Wednesday.