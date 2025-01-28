Indoor-Pickleball Facility Coming Soon

Salina will soon get to experience an indoor-pickleball facility in the near future.

A family business from Wichita plans to open “Salina Smash”, an indoor-pickleball facility sometime in February. General Manager Jason Hardy tells KSAL News, he wants everybody to enjoy the fastest growing sport in the country with year-round, indoor-courts. According to Hardy, they have installed a total of 4 professional-level courts and plan on adding more.

Hardy said this is a “passion project” and wants Salina to experience the beloved sport with an indoor facility. Salina Smash could include games such as billiards, cornhole, ping-pong and others.

Once the indoor-pickleball facility opens, it will be on 1820 S. 9th St. Unit B, next to Sky Trampoline Park. A soft-opening with a date and time will be announced soon. A finalized website will be launched as well.

You can follow Salina Smash on facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61572141885437