Hybrid Pre-Licensure BSN Program Launches

In a development for aspiring nurses across rural Kansas, the Fort Hays State University (FHSU) Department of Nursing has announced the launch of its new hybrid pre-licensure Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program.

According to FHSU, this innovative program is designed to meet the needs of students who seek a flexible educational path, making it particularly beneficial for those living in rural areas who may not have local access to a nursing program.

Dr. Tanya Smith, Coordinator of the BSN program, states that the hybrid program is a great option for students who are juggling work commitments and cannot attend a traditional 8-5 nursing program.

“This program is an excellent option for students who are unable to move to Hays or another community with a nursing program, students who enjoy and have experience with online learning, or those who already hold a previous bachelor’s or associates degree, or another credential—such as a paramedic or Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)—and are seeking to earn a BSN in nursing,” Smith said.

By offering a combination of virtual and face-to-face learning experiences, FHSU is making it easier for students to pursue their nursing careers without needing to relocate or commute daily to campus. The hybrid format offers the flexibility of taking theory-based courses online, with synchronous learning opportunities that enable real-time interaction with instructors and classmates. To minimize travel, lab and clinical experiences are bundled together, allowing students to make fewer trips to Hays while utilizing clinical sites closer to home.

This unique educational model prepares students to take the NCLEX-RN examination, a crucial step toward becoming a registered nurse (RN). With FHSU’s strong track record in nursing education, including a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX exam for recent cohorts, students can be confident in the quality of their education.

“I am so excited to impact the nursing workforce by educating through a hybrid modality, allowing students to stay in their own communities and travel to Hays for bundled clinical experiences,” said Dr. Jenny Manry, Chair of the Department of Nursing. “By educating students in place, we can increase nurses across Western Kansas and throughout the state.”

The hybrid pre-licensure BSN program is an ideal fit for students who have excelled in virtual learning environments or those who are balancing other commitments that make traditional, face-to-face education less feasible. Clinical activities will be completed through a variety of modalities and hospitals, ensuring students gain essential hands-on experience while remaining close to their communities.

This program is launching at a time when the need for nurses in Kansas is growing rapidly. According to the 2024 Kansas Health Care Workforce Report, the Kansas Department of Labor projects 20,049 RN job openings by 2030, making this a prime opportunity for students to enter the field and meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Admission to the hybrid program occurs once per year, with a fall semester start date. Due to the program’s competitive nature, students are encouraged to apply early. The application cycle opens on November 1, with a priority deadline of January 1 and a final deadline of June 15, or until the cohort is filled. Late applicants may be considered for the following application cycle. Applicants must meet specific criteria, including a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, and submit official transcripts from any previously attended institutions.

For more information or to apply, students are encouraged to contact Dr. Tanya Smith, Coordinator of the BSN program, at [email protected].

This new hybrid program offers a unique opportunity for students who are eager to pursue a career in nursing but need the flexibility of studying from home while still receiving the high-quality education for which FHSU is known.

For additional details or to begin the application process, visit the FHSU Department of Nursing website at https://www.fhsu.edu/nursing/hybrid/.